Alabama listed as a possible title contender if current trends continue

Alabama fans were frustrated, while the rest of the nation rejoiced after the Crimson Tide’s close game on the road against USF. Two consecutive weeks of Alabama falling in the AP Top 25 Poll led many to believe the Tide’s College Football Playoff chances were moot.

As Lee Corso would say, “Not so fast, my friend!”

In Week 4, Alabama was challenged by a well-rounded Ole Miss team that entered the contest ranked No. 15. Lane Kiffin was on a mission to take down Nick Saban and the Rebels team appeared motivated to get it done.

Though Saban’s offense lacked energy in the first half, the Tide dominated on both sides of the ball in the second half. Jalen Milroe looked confident, the offensive line looked stronger than ever and the wide receivers were able to obtain some separation from coverage.

ESPN’s Bill Connelly recently broke down some of the biggest questions (subscription required) on high-profile team’s that aren’t necessarily playing like their usual selves. For Alabama, he listed them as “contenders (maaaaaaaaaaybe).” For the record, Connelly did, in fact, use 10 a’s.

“One awesome half doesn’t cure all ailments, not with a schedule that still features visits from Tennessee and LSU, not to mention visits to Texas A&M and Kentucky teams that boast quality, physical defenses. Bama has no margin for error thanks to the loss to Texas, and there’s nothing saying it can fire on all cylinders every time it needs to, even if it did against Ole Miss. But Saturday afternoon was at least a reminder: Saban’s had struggling teams before, and he has figured out how to not only right the ship but begin dominating again. I’m not saying I’m betting on it happening this time, but I’m not betting against it, either.”

Connelly brings up a good point in stating that there are tougher challenges that wait ahead for the Crimson Tide.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the 2023 season continues.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire