Alabama listed as finalist to land elite, 2025 EDGE Amaree Williams from Florida
Alabama’s coaching staff has already begun to recruit the 2025 recruiting class. Several months ago, Alabama extended an offer to 2025 edge rusher Amaree Williams. Recently, Williams listed the Crimson Tide as a finalist in his recruitment.
Williams plays for The Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Through the first six games of his junior season, he tallied 15 tackles, two tackles for loss, and two sacks.
Williams has football in his DNA. His father, Moe played at Kentucky before spending 10 seasons in the NFL.
Alabama has not hosted Williams for a visit that we are aware of. It will be interesting to see if the coaching staff can get him on campus. Other finalists will likely do the same.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Amaree Williams’ recruiting profile.
Film
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
30
5
3
Rivals
4
176
28
9
ESPN
4
57
8
7
On3 Recruiting
4
120
19
7
247 Composite
4
75
12
10
Vitals
Hometown
Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
Projected Position
Edge rusher
Height
6-4
205
Class
2025
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on Oct. 13, 2023
No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.
Top schools
Alabama
Florida State
Kentucky
Miami (FL)
Social media
