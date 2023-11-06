Alabama listed as finalist to land elite, 2025 EDGE Amaree Williams from Florida

Alabama’s coaching staff has already begun to recruit the 2025 recruiting class. Several months ago, Alabama extended an offer to 2025 edge rusher Amaree Williams. Recently, Williams listed the Crimson Tide as a finalist in his recruitment.

Williams plays for The Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Through the first six games of his junior season, he tallied 15 tackles, two tackles for loss, and two sacks.

Williams has football in his DNA. His father, Moe played at Kentucky before spending 10 seasons in the NFL.

Alabama has not hosted Williams for a visit that we are aware of. It will be interesting to see if the coaching staff can get him on campus. Other finalists will likely do the same.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Amaree Williams’ recruiting profile.

Film

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 30 5 3 Rivals 4 176 28 9 ESPN 4 57 8 7 On3 Recruiting 4 120 19 7 247 Composite 4 75 12 10

Vitals

Hometown Palm Beach Gardens, Florida Projected Position Edge rusher Height 6-4 Weight 205 Class 2025

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on Oct. 13, 2023

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Top schools

Social media

Amaree Williams on X: “Top 13!!👀 @Hayesfawcett3 https://t.co/rY5kw4qe5t” / X (twitter.com)

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire