Alabama listed as finalist to land 2025 OT Carter Lowe

Alabama is in position to land one of the top offensive tackles in the country for the 2025 recruiting class. On Monday, 2025 offensive tackle Carter Lowe released his top schools list. Alabama was one of the schools named as a finalist.

It will be challenging for Alabama to out-recruit Ohio State for Lowe. After all, Lowe is from Toledo, Ohio which is located a little more than two hours away from Columbus, Ohio.

Interestingly, Lowe will be taking an unofficial visit to Alabama this weekend for the LSU game. This will be the second time that Lowe has been to Tuscaloosa this season. He also visited Alabama for the Texas game in Week 2.

Lowe making the trek from Toledo to Tuscaloosa is something that should not be taken lightly. It shows that there is mutual interest between Lowe and the Crimson Tide. His recruitment will be one to monitor moving forward.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Carter Lowe’s recruiting profile.

Film

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 158 3 16 Rivals 4 184 6 18 ESPN 4 170 8 18 On3 Recruiting 4 173 10 13 247 Composite 4 149 6 13

Vitals

Hometown Toledo, Ohio Projected Position Offensive tackle Height 6-5 Weight 285 Class 2025

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on June 17, 2023

Will take an unofficial visit to Alabama on Nov. 4, 2023

Top schools

Social media

