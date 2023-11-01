Alabama listed as finalist to land 2025 OT Carter Lowe
Alabama is in position to land one of the top offensive tackles in the country for the 2025 recruiting class. On Monday, 2025 offensive tackle Carter Lowe released his top schools list. Alabama was one of the schools named as a finalist.
It will be challenging for Alabama to out-recruit Ohio State for Lowe. After all, Lowe is from Toledo, Ohio which is located a little more than two hours away from Columbus, Ohio.
Interestingly, Lowe will be taking an unofficial visit to Alabama this weekend for the LSU game. This will be the second time that Lowe has been to Tuscaloosa this season. He also visited Alabama for the Texas game in Week 2.
Lowe making the trek from Toledo to Tuscaloosa is something that should not be taken lightly. It shows that there is mutual interest between Lowe and the Crimson Tide. His recruitment will be one to monitor moving forward.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Carter Lowe’s recruiting profile.
Film
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
158
3
16
Rivals
4
184
6
18
ESPN
4
170
8
18
On3 Recruiting
4
173
10
13
247 Composite
4
149
6
13
Vitals
Hometown
Toledo, Ohio
Projected Position
Offensive tackle
Height
6-5
285
Class
2025
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on June 17, 2023
Will take an unofficial visit to Alabama on Nov. 4, 2023
Top schools
Social media
