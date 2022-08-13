Alabama listed as a finalist for 2024 RB Bryan Jackson

Brody Smoot
·1 min read
Alabama has a history of producing some of the nation’s best running backs. Players like Shaun Alexander, Mark Ingram and Derrick Henry are just a few of the all-time greats that once played in Tuscaloosa. The running back position seems to always have depth, and that is likely what the Alabama coaching staff is looking for in the 2024 recruiting class.

One of the running backs that the Crimson Tide are targeting is Bryan Jackson. On Thursday, he released his top-ten schools and Alabama was one of the schools that were listed. The offense is likely going to lose Jahmyr Gibbs to the NFL draft and there is also the possibility for Jase McClellan, Roydell Williams and Trey Sanders to enter the draft as well.

Nonetheless, the coaching staff will likely push to sign one to two running backs. In recent recruiting cycles, the Crimson Tide landed running backs Emmanuel Henderson and Jamarion Miller.

Jackson has a good frame for a junior and is already beginning to rise on different recruiting rankings. He has been on Alabama’s radar since receiving an offer in April.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Jackson’s recruitment as well as other Alabama football recruiting news.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

65

76

Rivals

4

120

16

2

ESPN

4

164

27

12

On3 Recruiting

3

113

48

247 Composite

4

287

42

38

 

Vitals

Hometown

McKinney, Texas

Projected Position

Running back

Height

6-0

Weight

225

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on April 22, 2022

  • No visits to Alabama at this time

Top schools

Twitter

1

1

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire

