Alabama listed as a finalist for 2023 4-star DL Edric Hill

Alabama has landed commitments from two defensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class: Yhonzae Pierre and Hunter Osborne. Now, the Crimson Tide appears to be in the mix to land potentially four more defensive linemen to the class. One of those is four-star defensive lineman Edric Hill.

On Tuesday, Hill announced his top six schools via his Twitter account. According to On3’s RPM, Alabama is the favorite to land Hill at 89.6%. Defensive line coach Freddie Roach has been all in on recruits like Kelby Collins, Jordan Renaud, Keon Keeley and Edric Hill.

When Hill was asked by 247Sports’ Hank South about Coach Roach, here is what he had to say:

“He’s a great dude,” Hill said of Roach. “Great coach, great guy, fun to be around. And a good teacher, too, I can tell. Just from talking to players, he’s a fun dude. Really just a great guy.”

It appears that Alabama has a legitimate shot to land Hill. According to his Twitter, Hill will be “Committing soon”. If that is any indication to Alabama fans, it is that the Crimson Tide are likely the team to beat in his recruitment.

Roll Tide Wire takes a look at Edric Hill’s recruiting profile

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 – 9 45 Rivals 4 159 8 5 ESPN 4 – 8 18 On3 Recruiting 4 103 3 16 247 Composite 4 187 7 27

Vitals

Hometown Kansas City, Missouri Projected Position Defensive lineman Height 6-3 Weight 290 Class 2023

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on November 21, 2021

Took an official visit to Alabama on June 24, 2022

Top schools

Alabama

Oregon

LSU

Oklahoma

USC

Missouri

Twitter

Committing soon, so stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/rA47hBWgwt — Edric Hill (@EdricHill) August 10, 2022

