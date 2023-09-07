Alabama legend Joe Namath selected as College GameDay picker

This Saturday the Alabama Crimson Tide will host the Texas Longhorns in one of the marquee match-ups of the 2023 season. On top of the Longhorns football team, Tuscaloosa will also be the host of College GameDay this weekend as well as a handful of other broadcasting shows.

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide are no strangers to hosting GameDay, but every single time it is special nonetheless. There are plenty of storylines that make this game so intriguing for even the casual college football fan.

Quinn Ewers played the best ball of his collegiate career in the first half against the Tide a season ago before suffering an injury, can he pick up where he left off?

Steve Sarkisian returns to Tuscaloosa for the first time since helping guide Alabama to a national title in 2020. Saban has been dominant against former assistants throughout the entirety of his career.

How will Alabama quarterback, Jalen Milroe, look in his first start against a top-15 team?

There is nobody better to have in town for this kind of monumental weekend than Broadway Joe! Joe Namath will be the guest picker for the Tide this weekend on College GameDay as Tuscaloosa is going to be BUZZING!

Only right to have a Crimson Tide legend as this week's guest picker 🤩 #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/Np8iCYnhey — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 7, 2023

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire