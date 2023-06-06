Alabama legend Antonio Langham named to 2024 CFB Hall of Fame ballot
Alabama football legend Antonio Langham has been named to the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame ballot.
Langham is famously known for his fourth-quarter pick-six of Florida Gators quarterback Shane Matthews in the 1992 SEC Championship which gave the Crimson Tide the lead and eventual victory.
Langham picked off a total of 19 passes in his four-year career with Alabama which remains the most all-time in Crimson Tide football history.
Langham would then go on to become a first-round pick in the 1994 NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns where Nick Saban was the defensive coordinator and would spend a total of seven seasons in the NFL collecting 14 career interceptions in 102 games played.
Congrats to @AntonioLangham on being named to the 2024 @cfbhall Ballot.#RollTide pic.twitter.com/PcGqgrjhy6
— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) June 5, 2023
