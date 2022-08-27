Alabama left off of expert’s unusual CFP prediction

Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but some are worthy of being called out. ESPN personality and former University of Michigan Heisman Trophy winner, Desmond Howard, shocked the nation when he released his prediction for this year’s College Football Playoff. Howard left off annual contenders such as Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Ohio State in favor of Texas A&M, Pittsburgh, Baylor and Michigan.

It wouldn’t shock anyone if one of these teams played the role of a dark horse and snuck into the playoffs, but to predict all four to make it is rather unusual. These four programs have combined for one appearance in the CFP, where Michigan fell to Georgia 34-11 in the 2021 Orange Bowl semifinal.

It will be shocking if Alabama or Ohio State doesn’t make the playoffs, but it’s safe to sayat least one will be playing in January.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama and the college football realm throughout the 2022 season.

