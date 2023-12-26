Advertisement

Alabama left out completely from the latest USA TODAY Sports MBB Coaches Poll

AJ Spurr
·2 min read

Alabama has not gotten off to an ideal start to the 2023-2024 college basketball season. The Crimson Tide managed to bounce back after three consecutive losses with a win over Eastern Kentucky at home, but they remain outside the latest rankings.

Though it should be expected that Alabama would fail to make the top 25, the team was completely left out of the recent USA TODAY Sports men’s basketball Coaches Poll. Nate Oats and his squad did not receive a single vote.

SEC play is near, but the team will get one more non-conference opponent as they host Liberty on Dec. 30. The SEC, however, has a handful of teams that were recognized in the latest rankings.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Purdue

11-1

790 (24)

2

Kansas

11-1

760 (1)

3

Houston

12-0

751 (7)

4

Arizona

9-2

659

5

UConn

11-2

629

6

Florida Atlantic

10-2

618

+6

7

Tennessee

9-3

613

8

Marquette

10-3

531

-2

9

Illinois

9-2

520

+2

10

Kentucky

9-2

513

-1

11

North Carolina

8-3

460

+2

12

BYU

11-1

378

+3

13

Oklahoma

10-1

371

-5

14

Colorado State

11-1

326

+3

15

Duke

8-3

316

+4

16

Gonzaga

9-3

300

-1

17

Clemson

10-1

280

+1

18

Memphis

10-2

271

+5

19

Baylor

10-2

251

-9

20

Creighton

9-3

161

-6

21

James Madison

12-0

159

22

Ole Miss

12-0

153

+3

23

Wisconsin

9-3

148

+1

24

Texas

9-2

138

-2

25

Providence

11-2

88

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Virginia;

Others Receiving Votes

Auburn 65; Virginia 26; Colorado 24; Iowa State 19; TCU 16; Ohio State13; Michigan State 10; Nevada 9; Utah 7; Grand Canyon 7; New Mexico 4; Villanova 3; Texas A&M 3; South Carolina 3; Miami (FL) 3; San Diego State 1; Princeton 1; Nebraska 1; Indiana 1;

