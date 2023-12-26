Alabama left out completely from the latest USA TODAY Sports MBB Coaches Poll
Alabama has not gotten off to an ideal start to the 2023-2024 college basketball season. The Crimson Tide managed to bounce back after three consecutive losses with a win over Eastern Kentucky at home, but they remain outside the latest rankings.
Though it should be expected that Alabama would fail to make the top 25, the team was completely left out of the recent USA TODAY Sports men’s basketball Coaches Poll. Nate Oats and his squad did not receive a single vote.
SEC play is near, but the team will get one more non-conference opponent as they host Liberty on Dec. 30. The SEC, however, has a handful of teams that were recognized in the latest rankings.
A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Purdue
11-1
790 (24)
–
2
Kansas
11-1
760 (1)
–
3
Houston
12-0
751 (7)
–
4
Arizona
9-2
659
–
5
UConn
11-2
629
–
6
Florida Atlantic
10-2
618
+6
7
9-3
613
–
8
Marquette
10-3
531
-2
9
Illinois
9-2
520
+2
10
Kentucky
9-2
513
-1
11
8-3
460
+2
12
BYU
11-1
378
+3
13
10-1
371
-5
14
Colorado State
11-1
326
+3
15
Duke
8-3
316
+4
16
Gonzaga
9-3
300
-1
17
10-1
280
+1
18
Memphis
10-2
271
+5
19
Baylor
10-2
251
-9
20
Creighton
9-3
161
-6
21
James Madison
12-0
159
–
22
Ole Miss
12-0
153
+3
23
9-3
148
+1
24
9-2
138
-2
25
Providence
11-2
88
–
Schools Dropped Out
No. 20 Virginia;
Others Receiving Votes
Auburn 65; Virginia 26; Colorado 24; Iowa State 19; TCU 16; Ohio State13; Michigan State 10; Nevada 9; Utah 7; Grand Canyon 7; New Mexico 4; Villanova 3; Texas A&M 3; South Carolina 3; Miami (FL) 3; San Diego State 1; Princeton 1; Nebraska 1; Indiana 1;