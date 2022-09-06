Alabama leads, top five of USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll gets shuffled after Week 1

The first full week of actual results in college football led to a few changes in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll despite relatively few upsets.

Alabama remains No. 1. The Crimson Tide received 57 of 65 first-place votes cast this week following a shutout of Utah State. Georgia, the defending national champion that very much looked the part in a demolition of Oregon, moves up to No. 2.

The Bulldogs retain the six top votes they received in the preseason and nudge ahead of Ohio State, despite the Buckeyes earning a hard-fought victory against then-No. 5 Notre Dame. Ohio State holds on to a pair of No. 1 votes but slips behind Georgia by 22 poll points.

Alabama wide receiver Kobe Prentice (80) tries to cut back against Utah State defensive back Gurvan Hall Jr. (6) at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Clemson holds at No. 4 after putting away Georgia Tech Monday night. Michigan moves up to No. 5 as Notre Dame slides four spots to No. 9. Texas A&M moves up a notch to No. 6.

A trio of Big 12 contenders now rounds out the top 10, led by No. 7 Oklahoma and No. 8 Baylor. Oklahoma State checks in at No. 10.

TOP 25: Complete USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll for Week 1

SNAP JUDGMENTS: Ohio State's offense lead Week 1 overreactions

WEEK 1 OBSERVATIONS: Impressive starts for Oklahoma, Arkansas\

HIGHS AND LOWS: Week 1 college football winners and losers

It was a rough opening week for Pac-12 teams venturing into SEC territory. Utah falls out of the top 10, dropping to No. 15 after coming up short at Florida. Oregon takes an even bigger hit, tumbling 12 positions to No. 24 but staying in the poll. No. 12 Southern California is now the highest rated Pac-12 member.

Arkansas makes the biggest jump within the poll, climbing six places to No. 17 after outlasting Cincinnati. Florida joins the rankings at No. 19 on the heels of the Utah victory. Brigham Young also moves in at No. 25.

Cincinnati falls out along with fellow American Athletic Conference member Houston, which did win but needed overtime to escape Texas-San Antonio.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football Coaches Poll: Alabama leads; Georgia now second