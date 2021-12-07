Alabama leads the SEC with 6 first-team All-SEC selections, earns 11 total

Following another SEC Championship win, the Crimson Tide are firmly in the playoffs as the No. 1 seed and will play the Cincinnati Bearcats on Dec. 31 in Dallas, TX in the semifinals.

On Tuesday, the SEC announced its 2021 All-SEC team, and the Crimson Tide was well represented with six members earning a spot on the team.

Bryce Young, QB - First-team All-SEC

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 04: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates the win against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game against the at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Bryce Young earned his spot as the first-team QB for the All-SEC team after throwing for 4,322 yards, 43 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

He still has every chance to break Alabama’s passing touchdown record, which he is currently tied for.

Brian Robinson, RB - First-team All-SEC

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 04: Brian Robinson Jr. #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide carries the ball in the first quarter of the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Brian Robinson Jr. made the first-team All-SEC team as a running back after rushing for 1,071 yards and 14 touchdowns.

While he wasn’t as dominant as some former Crimson Tide running backs in recent years, he got the job done and kept defenses honest.

Jameson Williams, WR - First-team All-SEC

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 04: Jameson Williams #1 of the Alabama Crimson Tide rushes against the Georgia Bulldogs during the third quarter of the SEC Championship game against the at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Jameson Williams transferred to Alabama this past offseason after two years with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

It definitely worked out for the Crimson Tide, Williams has been the premier wide receiver on the team and has caught 68 passes for 1,445 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Story continues

His hard work has paid off in a big way, as he was selected to the first-team All-SEC list at wide receiver.

Evan Neal, OT - First-team All-SEC

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 04: Evan Neal #73 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after a touchdown by the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second quarter of the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Evan Neal stands tall at 6-7 and sports a large frame at 350 pounds. This is a hard physical specimen to get past. He has only allowed one sack and the year and leads the offensive line in knockdown blocks with 30.

He is a semifinalist for the Outland Award and the Lombardi Award and earned his spot as an All-SEC first-team selection.

Will Anderson Jr, LB - First-team All-SEC

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 04: Will Anderson Jr. #31 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates the win against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game against the at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Sophomore EDGE rusher Will Anderson put together one of the best seasons of football as an individual I’ve seen in a long while.

He led the nation with 15.5 sacks and 32.5 tackles for loss.

The Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) announced Monday night that Anderson had been named as the recipient of the 2021 Bronko Nagurski Trophy by the FWAA.

He was the only clear option to make the first-team All-SEC team at LB.

Jordan Battle, DB - First-team All-SEC

Nov 6, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Jordan Battle (9) celebrates after defeating the LSU Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 20-14. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Battle earned his spot on the first-team All-SEC after being one of the league’s best defenders in pass coverage, playing tight and not allowing much.

He has recorded three interceptions and three passes defended and has time to add to those numbers if quarterbacks decide to throw his way.

John Metchie III, WR - Second-team All-SEC

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 04: John Metchie III #8 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

John Metchie III entered the season expected to be Bryce Young’s best option in terms of receivers to throw to. He has proven to be a solid way to go with 96 catches on the year for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns, numbers that certainly warrant at least a second-team selection.

Metchie, unfortunately, will miss the playoffs due to an ACL injury suffered in the Crimson Tide’s win over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

Phidarian Mathis, DL - Second-team All-SEC

Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (48) celebrates after helping make a tackle for a loss at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Phidarian Mathis came into his own later in the season right when it began to matter most. He recorded eight sacks on the year and forced a fumble as a force along the defensive line.

Mathis has no doubt earned his way onto the All-SEC team.

Henry To'o To'o, LB - Second-team All-SEC

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 13: Christian Harris #8 and Henry To’oTo’o #10 of the Alabama Crimson Tide force a fumble against Terrell Warner #7 of the New Mexico State Aggies during the second quarter in the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Henry To’o To’o is another Tide transfer, this one by way of Tennessee. He filled a very important gap in the defense at the middle linebacker position and certainly proved his worth at times.

His stats aren’t eye-popping, but his execution is brilliant and he displays high football knowledge every time he’s on the field.

He definitely had a season deserving of an All-SEC spot, and I’m glad the transfer worked out for him, as well.

Jalyn Armour-Davis, DB - Second-team All-SEC

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis (5) against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jalyn Armour-Davis is an experienced member of the Crimson Tide secondary and certainly had a season good enough to earn an All-SEC spot.

He picked off three passes on the year and recorded four pass breakups, but his coverage in the secondary was good most of the year.

Jameson Williams, return specialist - Second-team All-SEC

Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) leaves the field defeating the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 42-35. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Jameson Williams earned two separate spots on the All-SEC team. Earlier we talked about him as a receiver, but this time we’re going to talk about his work as a kick returner.

He returned nine kicks for 337 yards and two touchdowns on special teams this season, proving his acumen as both a kick returner and a wideout.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Layne Gerbig on Twitter @LayneG_29.

1

1