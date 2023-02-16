Alabama leads all collegiate programs with 13 NFL combine invites

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide football program have gotten incredibly familiar with the NFL draft process over the years. Outside of the actual games on the field, nothing has more of an impact on draft status than the combine does.

This year the Alabama Crimson Tide will be represented incredibly strong at the combine with 13 former players invited. The 13 from Tuscaloosa is the most of any University in the nation and what is even more impressive is that the Tide might have the first and second overall picks in the 2023 draft between Bryce Young and Will Anderson.

Alabama will have a Pro Day on March 30 so players will have other opportunities to showcase their talent, but there is none better than the combine. The combine features coaches and scouts from all 32 NFL clubs that feature on-the-field workouts as well as very in-depth interviews.

