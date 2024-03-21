Alabama leader shares extremely high praise for Kalen DeBoer

New Alabama football head coach Kalen DeBoer is in a position that’s not envied by many. Taking over a program still in the midst of a dynasty and taking the reins from Nick Saban, who many consider the greatest college football coach of all time, is a difficult task.

Crimson Tide defensive standout and leader, Malachi Moore, expressed nothing but positive opinions on DeBoer. Whether it’s how he’s conducting practices or the courage he’s displayed in accepting the job, DeBoer seems to have seamlessly transitioned into his new role at the helm of the Alabama program.

“There’s a lot of new changes,” Moore told SEC analyst Cole Cubelic. “Coach Saban left a great legacy here, but Coach DeBoer, coming here and being man enough to come up here after Coach Saban and kind of take on this job head-on, it’s been really great. He’s been bringing a lot of great new energy into the atmosphere and a lot of new ideas, from just scheme-wise with Coach Wo and what we doing with having more vision on the quarterback, and things like that. It’s been fun.”

There have been concerns from fans over the transition of power, and there will continue to be qualms from the masses. However, Moore’s statements should not be taken lightly.

As a veteran Alabama defensive back, Moore not only served as a leader and contributor on the team, he’s been a players who worked closely with Saban. It appears as if DeBoer’s has taken over the job and adopted the systems that worked, while also implementing some changes that have boosted the players and staff as they prepare for the upcoming 2024 season.

There’s no telling how the team will perform under new direction, but it certainly looks like the program is ready to pick back up right where it left off last season: contenders for the national title.

A few months remain before the DeBoer era officially begins in Tuscaloosa, which should not be taken for granted by the new head coach. The 2024 offseason should not just be used as spare time to game plan, he must utilize the new few months to prove to his players that he’s capable of being the leader they need to carry on the legacy left behind by Saban.

Moore’s comments should serve as a sign of encouragement, seeing that players respect his courage for accepting the job, and that they appreciate the “new energy” he brings to the program.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the 2024 offseason progresses.

