Alabama is new leader in NCAA Re-Rank 1-130 followed by Cincinnati

There's a new No. 1 in the final USA TODAY Sports NCAA Re-Rank 1-130 of the regular season.

After being Georgia's property for most of the past few months, the top spot now belongs to Alabama, which beat the Bulldogs 41-24 in the SEC championship game. That loss drops Georgia three spots to No. 4.

Those two SEC powers sandwich No. 2 Cincinnati, the lone unbeaten team in the Football Bowl Subdivision, and No. 3 Michigan, which beat Iowa to claim the Big Ten.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates his first-half touchdown run against Georgia during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Several teams made notable jumps in the final Top 25 before the start of bowl play. Baylor comes in at No. 5 after beating Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game. Pittsburgh climbed to No. 10 after beating Wake Forest to win the ACC. Utah is up six to No. 12 after beating Oregon for the second time this season.

In the Group of Five, Louisiana-Lafayette lands at No. 15 after beating Appalachian State in coach Billy Napier's final game before officially leaving for Florida. Texas-San Antonio moves back to No. 16 after topping Western Kentucky to take home Conference USA

The final Top 25 of the regular season includes four teams from the SEC, Big Ten and the ACC; three from the Big 12; two from the Pac-12, American, Mountain West and independents; and one from the Sun Belt and Conference USA.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football NCAA Re-Rank: Alabama takes lead, Cincinnati next