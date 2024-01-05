Alabama LB Trezmen Marshall declares for 2024 NFL draft

Alabama linebacker Trezmen Marshall announced his intentions to declare for the 2024 NFL draft on Friday morning. Marshall made the news official via his Instagram account.

Marshall, a Georgia native, transferred to Alabama last offseason from Georgia. He spent four seasons with the Bulldogs before deciding to transfer to the Crimson Tide following the 2022-2023 season.

In one season at Alabama, Marshall played in all 14 games. He registered 56 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery.

Marshall played both the WILL linebacker position and MIKE linebacker position this past season on Alabama’s defense. He was a valuable addition for the Crimson Tide. Marshall provided veteran leadership and experience to Alabama’s linebacker room.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire