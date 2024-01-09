Alabama LB Kendrick Blackshire enters NCAA transfer portal

On Monday, Alabama saw its 17th player enter the NCAA transfer portal. The most recent entrant was rising senior linebacker Kendrick Blackshire. 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer confirmed the news.

The native of Duncanville, Texas spent three seasons in Tuscaloosa. Throughout his Crimson Tide career, Blackshire amassed 25 tackles, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

Blackshire was most commonly known for his tenacious play at the linebacker position. He had a freak-like physique at 6-foot-2 and 233 pounds. Blackshire was arguably one of the strongest players on the team during his time in Tuscaloosa.

I would be surprised to see Blackshire transfer to a school that is not located in the Lonestar state. Several schools to keep a close eye on are Texas, TCU, and SMU.

