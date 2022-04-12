Alabama LB Jaylen Moody explains why he removed his named from transfer portal

Rising redshirt-senior linebacker for the Crimson Tide Jaylen Moody entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal shortly after Alabama’s loss to Georgia in the national title game. He quickly removed his name and is now speaking on why he made the decision.

Moody joined Alabama as a three-star prospect from South Carolina and hasn’t seen too much playing time and has yet to serve as a regular starter for the program.

In four seasons with the Crimson Tide, Moody has amassed 45 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, one interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Moody now claims that he is ready to be a starting linebacker for the Crimson Tide in what will be his final collegiate season.

During media availability today, Moody was quick to state that he wants his presence to be felt on the field.

Alabama LB Jaylen Moody: "Going into my last year, I want to make an impact." — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) April 12, 2022

He says that Alabama’s program, Nick Saban and the coaching staff have molded him as a man, not just as a player.

"Alabama transformed me into the man I am today,” Crimson Tide LB Jaylen Moody said. — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) April 12, 2022

While considering other schools, Moody claims that Alabama is the place for him.

Jaylen Moody on removing his name from the portal and returning to #Alabama: "This is where I want to be at. Alabama has always been a home for me for four years. Going into my last year, I want to make an impact." — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) April 12, 2022

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Moody and other Alabama players gearing up for the 2022 college football season.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!