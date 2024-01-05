Alabama reserve LB Ian Jackson enters the NCAA transfer portal

You can add another name to the growing list of Alabama football players that have entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Thursday, it was announced that reserve inside linebacker Ian Jackson would explore his options in the portal.

Jackson is coming off his redshirt sophomore season with the Tide but did not see any action in 2023. Throughout his career with Alabama Jackson would appear in a total of three games, all of which came in the 2022 season.

With the exit of Jackson, Nick Saban and the Tide now have lost 15 players to the transfer portal which will close on Jan. 6 for teams that reached the College Football Playoff.

Alabama linebacker Ian Jackson has entered the transfer portal, @chris_hummer and I have learned for @247sports. Former four-star recruit.https://t.co/6Cw7NKmknb pic.twitter.com/U9o51XGd95 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 4, 2024

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for more coverage of Alabama and the transfer portal.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire