Alabama LB Chris Braswell accepts invite to 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl

Every year, the Reese’s Senior Bowl showcases some of the premier talent in college football. NFL scouts and coaches make their way to Mobile, Alabama to evaluate and assess the talent level for the upcoming NFL draft.

On Friday, Alabama edge rusher Chris Braswell accepted an invitation to the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl. Braswell recently declared for the 2024 NFL draft.

Braswell spent four seasons in Tuscaloosa. His most productive season came this past season. The Maryland native tallied 42 tackles, eight sacks, and three forced fumbles. Not to mention, he also reeled in an interception for a touchdown.

One thing that stands out about Braswell is his ability to rush the passer. He proved time and time again in 2023 that he was one of the most consistent pass rushers in the country. Braswell finished second on the team with eight sacks just behind fellow teammate and edge rusher, Dallas Turner.

It will be interesting to see what kind of value Braswell creates for himself at the Reese’s Senior Bowl. As of right now, it seems as if Braswell will be a Day 2 pick. However, that could quickly change depending on how well he performs in Mobile in practices as well as in the game.

