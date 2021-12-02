Alabama LB Will Anderson jr. snubbed from multiple CFB awards, fans bring the heat

Alabama sophomore linebacker Will Anderson jr. has been one of the brightest players on this 2021 team. He’s not only an amazing player on the field that puts up amazing stats every time he suits up, but he’s a young leader that players have rallied around.

The defensive leader for the Crimson Tide tallied some impressive numbers in the 2021 college football regular season. He’s totaled 85 tackles, 14.5 sacks and even managed to accumulate two pass deflections.

Recently, various college football individual awards released their respective finalists lists. Anderson’s name was not on some of them, to the shock of many fans.

Stephen M. Smith, of TD Alabama Magazine, put it all together in a single tweet.

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson is a finalist for Nagurski and Bednarik awards. He is not a finalist for Butkus, Walter Camp Player of the Year, or Lott IMPACT Trophy. Georgia DL Jordan Davis is up for Nagurski, Bednarik, Lott IMPACT, and Walter Camp honors. — Stephen M. Smith (@CoachingMSmith) December 2, 2021

Anderson is a finalist for the Nagurski award, for the nation’s “most outstanding defensive player,” and the Bednarik award, which recognizes the nation’s top defensive performer.

However, Anderson was not named a finalist for the Butkus award, recognizing the nation’s top linebacker; the Walter Camp Player of the year award or the Lott IMPACT Trophy.

As mentioned in Smith’s tweet, Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis is nominated for all aforementioned awards, excluding the Butkus award for linebackers.

Davis has been a big-time contributor for the Bulldogs in 2021, but has made headlines for his sheer size and strength.

Some fans have taken to Twitter to compare the two and point out a few discrepancies.

2021 Comparison Jordan Davis: 24 Tackles, 2 Sacks, 0 forced fumbles. Will Anderson: 85 Tackles (more than Davis has in his career), 14.5 sacks (double Jordan Davis’s career). Stop with the nonsense. https://t.co/0k6amzipvx — Jamey Barnes (@JBarnesRTR) December 1, 2021

Another tweeter included Aidan Hutchinson, the star Michigan DE, who is also up for plenty of awards.

Jordan Davis and Aidan Hutchinson combined this season:

78 tackles 15 sacks 18 TFL Will Anderson this season:

85 tackles 14.5 sacks 29.5 TFL https://t.co/Cq54UALuBk — Thomas Isaacs (@ThomasIsaacs20) December 2, 2021

The finalists for the Heisman Trophy have not yet been announced, but there are plenty of fans and analysts who believe Will Anderson jr. deserves a trip up to New York as a finalist, at the very least.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Will Anderson jr. as his dominance will carry over into the Crimson Tide postseason.

