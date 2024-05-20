Is Alabama in or out of latest 2024 College Football Playoff prediction?

For the first time in nearly two decades, the Alabama Crimson Tide football team will be led by a coach not named Nick Saban. The legendary head coach retired, and many believe Alabama’s run as the top team in college football may be coming to an end as a consequence. However, with an expanded 12-team College Football Playoff field, there’s still a good chance the Tide can compete for a national title.

In the 10 years the College Football Playoff only included four teams there were only two years that Alabama was not included. Could 2024 result in the third absence?

Well, With 12 teams making the playoffs, most experts would argue that Alabama’s roster and coaching staff may not mirror what it was in 2023, but it certainly hasn’t regressed to a point where the Crimson Tide is out of the conversation altogether.

In the latest “College 12 Pack” by Patrick Conn and Tyler Nettuno of College Sports Wire, the two projected which 12 teams make the playoffs.

Alabama makes the 2024 College Football Playoffs in this projection, but just barely. The Tide ranks No. 10 in the projection.

“Not only is there a new era in the CFP beginning this year, the Alabama Crimson Tide start their own new era following Nick Saban’s retirement. Kalen DeBoer comes over from Washington after leading the Huskies to the national championship game. Jalen Milroe returns at quarterback to lead this talented roster.”

Alabama’s 2024 regular season schedule features some challenging games, including a home game against the Georgia Bulldogs and road games against the Wisconsin Badgers and Oklahoma Sooners.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama Football news and projections as the 2024 offseason progresses.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on X @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire