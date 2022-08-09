Alabama lands in top two for elite, 2023 Lonestar DL Jordan Renaud
Alabama has been paving its way to a promising future with the 2023 recruiting class, which is ranked No. 1 in the entire country, according to 247Sports’ recruiting rankings.
Defensive line coach Freddie Roach has been pushing to land several commitments along the defensive front. One of those players is four-star defensive lineman Jordan Renaud. The Texas native narrowed his list down to two schools on Monday: Oklahoma and Alabama.
Last season, he recorded 66 tackles, eight tackles for loss and two sacks for Tyler Legacy High School in Tyler, Texas. He has good size for playing either the edge rusher position or defensive end at the collegiate level. The Crimson Tide would be more apt to play him as an edge rusher. Renaud is set to announce his commitment on September 19.
In an interview with On3’s Hayes Fawcett, here is what Renaud had to say about the Crimson Tide:
“I feel that Alabama has always been a perennial powerhouse,” Renaud said. “As far as development goes, they have some of the best development in the country. Me and coach Roach have a great relationship. When I went on my visit there, it was very eye opening to what Alabama really is, and what they do for their players.”
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Renaud’s recruiting profile below.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
129
26
15
Rivals
4
173
31
14
ESPN
4
45
11
4
On3 Recruiting
4
65
14
10
247 Composite
4
86
16
8
Vitals
Hometown
Tyler, Texas
Projected Position
Defensive lineman
Height
6-3
Weight
245
Class
2023
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on March 30, 2021
Took a visit to Alabama on June 24, 2022
Top schools
Alabama
BREAKING: Four-Star Edge Jordan Renaud is down to 2️⃣ Schools!
The Top 65 Player in the ‘23 Class will announce his college decision on September 19th.
More Here (FREE): https://t.co/YUvnTNcf8y pic.twitter.com/TGBC6wzkqu
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 8, 2022
1
1