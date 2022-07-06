Alabama lands in top ten for 2024 DL Champ Thompson
Champ Thompson, a defensive lineman out of Georgia, included Alabama on his narrowed-down list of top-10 programs he’s actively considering.
Thompson plays for Meadowcreek High School in Norcross, Georgia and has been landing offers from some of the top programs from all across the nation. The Alabama offer came in May of this year and was his ninth offer.
So far, Alabama has extended offers to 10 defensive linemen in the 2024 recruiting cycle, including Thompson. Typically, the coaching staff pushes to add five or six defensive linemen every year. It is usually based on a team’s needs at certain positions. However, Nick Saban prioritizes talent over need. Thompson has some elite talent and will likely continue to hear from the Alabama coaching staff in the coming months.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
34
24
Rivals
4
212
35
14
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
4
104
20
11
247 Composite
4
209
33
21
Vitals
Hometown
Norcross, Georgia
Projected Position
DT
Height
6-3
Weight
250
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on May 4, 2022
No visits to Alabama
Top schools list
Thinking of a Master plan! God is in control always! These are the top 10 colleges that as of now I see my talents being developed! So much work to do I'm focused on the finish line! #championDNA @_STUDUNIVERSITY @BHarrison92 @On3sports @Rivals pic.twitter.com/u3FY546336
— Champ Thompson🎯 (@iam_champ7) July 6, 2022
