Alabama lands in top ten for 2024 DL Champ Thompson

Champ Thompson, a defensive lineman out of Georgia, included Alabama on his narrowed-down list of top-10 programs he’s actively considering.

Thompson plays for Meadowcreek High School in Norcross, Georgia and has been landing offers from some of the top programs from all across the nation. The Alabama offer came in May of this year and was his ninth offer.

So far, Alabama has extended offers to 10 defensive linemen in the 2024 recruiting cycle, including Thompson. Typically, the coaching staff pushes to add five or six defensive linemen every year. It is usually based on a team’s needs at certain positions. However, Nick Saban prioritizes talent over need. Thompson has some elite talent and will likely continue to hear from the Alabama coaching staff in the coming months.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 34 24 Rivals 4 212 35 14 ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 4 104 20 11 247 Composite 4 209 33 21

Vitals

Hometown Norcross, Georgia Projected Position DT Height 6-3 Weight 250 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on May 4, 2022

No visits to Alabama

Top schools list

Alabama

Georgia

Texas

Oklahoma

Virginia Tech

Georgia Tech

Miami

Florida State

Clemson

Arkansas

Thinking of a Master plan! God is in control always! These are the top 10 colleges that as of now I see my talents being developed! So much work to do I'm focused on the finish line! #championDNA @_STUDUNIVERSITY @BHarrison92 @On3sports @Rivals pic.twitter.com/u3FY546336 — Champ Thompson🎯 (@iam_champ7) July 6, 2022

