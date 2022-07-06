Alabama lands in top ten for 2024 DL Champ Thompson

Champ Thompson, a defensive lineman out of Georgia, included Alabama on his narrowed-down list of top-10 programs he’s actively considering.

Thompson plays for Meadowcreek High School in Norcross, Georgia and has been landing offers from some of the top programs from all across the nation. The Alabama offer came in May of this year and was his ninth offer.

So far, Alabama has extended offers to 10 defensive linemen in the 2024 recruiting cycle, including Thompson. Typically, the coaching staff pushes to add five or six defensive linemen every year. It is usually based on a team’s needs at certain positions. However, Nick Saban prioritizes talent over need. Thompson has some elite talent and will likely continue to hear from the Alabama coaching staff in the coming months.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

34

24

Rivals

4

212

35

14

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

4

104

20

11

247 Composite

4

209

33

21

 

Vitals

Hometown

Norcross, Georgia

Projected Position

DT

Height

6-3

Weight

250

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on May 4, 2022

  • No visits to Alabama

Top schools list

Twitter

1

1

