Alabama lands in top ten for 2024 OT Daniel Calhoun

Brody Smoot
·1 min read

Alabama was listed as a finalist to land 2024 offensive tackle Daniel Calhoun. The Tide will have to out-recruit Georgia to land Calhoun. He is currently favored to land at Georgia at 35.1%, according to On3’s RPM.

Calhoun has great size at 6-foot-7, 350 pounds. In all likelihood, he will likely play offensive tackle at the next level. Alabama could lose JC Latham next season to the NFL Draft. He will likely be one of the top offensive linemen chosen if he declares.

When asked by On3’s Hayes Fawcett, Calhoun had this to say about Alabama:

Bama put offensive lineman in the league every year. Coach Saban is the G.O.A.T. ROLL TIDE!!!

Roll Tide Wire looks at Daniel Calhoun’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

71

13

3

Rivals

4

42

10

3

ESPN

4

100

19

6

On3 Recruiting

4

140

23

11

247 Composite

4

55

10

3

 

Vitals

Hometown

Roswell, Georgia

Projected Position

Offensive tackle

Height

6-6

Weight

350

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on October 25, 2021

  • Took a visit to Alabama for the Iron Bowl

Top schools

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 2020 to 2022 Final Top 25

    Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings 2020s: What are the greatest college football programs of all-time based on the Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY final rankings?

  • Hevin Brown-Shuler, 4-star D-lineman in 2024 class, includes USC in his list of candidates

    Everyone wants this particular defensive lineman. USC has survived the first round of cuts, by all appearances, and still has a chance in this recruitment.

  • Should Dolphins consider Steve Wilks for defensive coordinator?

    The guys played hard for him over the last 12 games this year.

  • USC’s season just became more complicated, but in a very good way

    If UCLA has a very successful February, the USC win over the Bruins will become more valuable. If UCLA crumbles, USC could win the Pac-12 title. Either outcome is good.

  • Tennessee announces date for 2023 Orange & White Game

    Tennessee announces date for 2023 Orange & White Game.

  • Alabama football names its Student-Athletes of the Week

    Lawson, Booker, and Williams have earned the honor of Student-Athletes of the Week!

  • Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: Greatest Programs Of All-Time Top 25

    Coaches Poll All-Time College Football Rankings. The top programs and teams based on a formula utilizing all the final Coaches Poll rankings.

  • US inflation and consumer spending cooled in December

    The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge eased further in December, and consumer spending fell — the latest evidence that the Fed's series of interest rate hikes are slowing the economy. Consumer spending fell 0.2% from November to December and was revised lower to show a drop of 0.1% from October to November. The pullback in consumer spending will likely be welcomed by Fed officials, who are seeking to cool the economy by making lending increasingly expensive.

  • Stocks end flat as weak earnings fuel recession fears

    STORY: U.S. stocks on Wednesday ended mostly flat - but all three major indexes pared losses throughout the day, with the Dow eking out a small gain.The Dow closed up fractionally, while the S&P dropped by a hair and the Nasdaq lost nearly two tenths of a percent.A string of corporate earnings ran the gamut from downbeat to dismal, reviving worries over the economic impact of the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes.Tim Pagliara is Chairman and Chief Investment Officer at CapWealth.“What’s driving the markets today I believe is still this uncertainty on how much the Fed is going to have to do to get inflation under control – meaning, how high are rates gonna have to go. And then, what’s the impact of slowing the economy on earnings and the pricing and the valuation of the companies out on the different exchanges.”The tech-laden Nasdaq was weighed down after Microsoft, the first major technology firm to post quarterly results, offered dour guidance and raised red flags with respect to its mega cap peers which have yet to report.Boeing’s shares reversed an earlier dip, turning positive after the plane maker posted widening losses for 2022, but reported its first positive cash flow since 2018 on the strength of commercial airplane deliveries.AT&T delivered disappointing guidance but its renewed focus on its telecoms business helped boost subscriber numbers, sending its shares higher.And News Corp jumped after Rupert Murdoch withdrew a proposal to reunite it with Fox Corporation.Fourth-quarter earnings season has shifted into overdrive, with 95 of the companies in the S&P 500 having reported. According to Refintiv, 67% of those have beat consensus estimates, well below the 76% average beat rate over the past four quarters.

  • Billy Donovan pleads for the Bulls to play with desperation

    The Bulls have 'no margin for error' as they fight for a playoff spot.

  • Travis Kelce and Chiefs take note of ‘Burrowhead’ bulletin-board material

    The Chiefs say the Bengals are throwing out bulletin-board material.

  • 13 Video Game Adaptations Nearly As Good As 'The Last of Us'

    HBO’s The Last of Us has been described as a show that breaks the video game adaptation curse, and it’s certainly unique in the way it has almost singlehandedly shifted the dialogue. If a third-person zombie game can be prestige television, can an Oscar for Mario and Luigi be far away?

  • Former Michigan football OC Josh Gattis fired by Miami after one year

    The grass isn’t always greener, my guy.

  • Where did the Big 12 land in College Football News first look 1-131 rankings for 2023?

    College Football News put together their early 1-131 rankings for the 2023 season, so how did the Big 12 stack up?

  • Statement from Steve Wilks’ lawyer is also a warning to the Cardinals on Brian Flores

    The statement came swiftly from lawyer Doug Wigdor. And it should be regarded by Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill as a clear warning. Wigdor, who represents former Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks, reacted sharply to the news that the Panthers had passed over Wilks for Frank Reich. “We are shocked and disturbed that after the incredible [more]

  • Nick Bosa receives perfect one-word assessment from Eagles' Jordan Mailata

    The Eagles know what to expect from Nick Bosa and the 49ers' defense on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game in Philadelphia.

  • How 49ers can exploit Eagles' biggest flaw to win NFC title game, per Greg Papa

    Greg Papa breaks down how the 49ers can take advantage of one of the Eagles' biggest weaknesses in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

  • Frank Reich just became the Carolina Panthers’ new coach. But why not Steve Wilks?

    Reich, who started the first game in Panthers history in 1995, had most recently been the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

  • Greg Olsen braces to be bounced from top Fox booth by Tom Brady

    Former NFL tight end Greg Olsen knew when he ascended to the No. 1 booth at Fox this year that the assignment would last until Tom Brady retires from playing and begins earning $37.5 million per year. Olsen gets it. But that doesn’t make him happy about it. “We all know the reality,” Olsen recently [more]

  • Deion Sanders confirms Mike Zimmer is joining his staff at Colorado

    Former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer will have a role on Deion Sanders’ staff at the University of Colorado. Sanders confirmed that during an interview with Thee Pregame Show posted on YouTube on Monday. He did not indicate Zimmer’s role. Zimmer served as an analyst for Sanders at Jackson State in 2022. Former Florida State [more]