Alabama lands in top ten for 2024 OT Daniel Calhoun
Alabama was listed as a finalist to land 2024 offensive tackle Daniel Calhoun. The Tide will have to out-recruit Georgia to land Calhoun. He is currently favored to land at Georgia at 35.1%, according to On3’s RPM.
Calhoun has great size at 6-foot-7, 350 pounds. In all likelihood, he will likely play offensive tackle at the next level. Alabama could lose JC Latham next season to the NFL Draft. He will likely be one of the top offensive linemen chosen if he declares.
When asked by On3’s Hayes Fawcett, Calhoun had this to say about Alabama:
Bama put offensive lineman in the league every year. Coach Saban is the G.O.A.T. ROLL TIDE!!!
Roll Tide Wire looks at Daniel Calhoun’s recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
71
13
3
Rivals
4
42
10
3
ESPN
4
100
19
6
On3 Recruiting
4
140
23
11
247 Composite
4
55
10
3
Vitals
Hometown
Roswell, Georgia
Projected Position
Offensive tackle
Height
6-6
Weight
350
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on October 25, 2021
Took a visit to Alabama for the Iron Bowl
Top schools
BREAKING: Four-Star OT Daniel Calhoun is down to 🔟 Schools!
The 6’7 350 OT from Roswell, GA is ranked as a Top 65 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 3 OT)https://t.co/UscaM08Rgx pic.twitter.com/8SDk79oda3
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 18, 2023