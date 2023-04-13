Alabama lands in top-six for 2024 RB Derrick McFall
Running back Derrick McFall of the 2024 class released his top schools list on Monday. Alabama was one of the six programs that made the cut.
McFall plays for Tyler High School in Tyler, Texas. While playing football for the Lions, he also plays basketball and runs track. As a freshman, McFall ran a 10.91 in the 100-meter.
As a junior, he also starred on the gridiron for the Lions. McFall had 44 carries for 218 rushing yards and a touchdown last season. He also played quarterback and threw for 445 yards and four touchdowns.
He is a versatile athlete who can contribute at the next level in many ways. His speed and athleticism will present challenges for opposing defenses at the next level. That is likely something that caught Alabama’s eyes with McFall’s skillset.
At this time, Texas A&M is trending to land a commitment from McFall at 93.9% likelihood, according to On3’s RPM. That is likely a result of him taking eight unofficial visits to College Station.
While it will not be easy to pry McFall away from his home state, Alabama still has plenty of time to do so.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Derrick McFall’s recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
235
39
20
Rivals
3
–
11
45
ESPN
4
162
27
10
On3 Recruiting
4
249
48
11
247 Composite
4
274
46
21
Vitals
Hometown
Tyler, Texas
Projected Position
Running back
Height
5-10
175
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on April 6, 2022
Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on June 21, 2022
Top schools
Alabama
TCU
Blessed!! @On3sports @Rivals @espn @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/RX6ior2eA5
— Derrick “Zer0” Mcfall (@Derrick_mcfall0) April 10, 2023