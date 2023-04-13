Alabama lands in top-six for 2024 RB Derrick McFall

1
Brody Smoot
·2 min read

Running back Derrick McFall of the 2024 class released his top schools list on Monday. Alabama was one of the six programs that made the cut.

McFall plays for Tyler High School in Tyler, Texas. While playing football for the Lions, he also plays basketball and runs track. As a freshman, McFall ran a 10.91 in the 100-meter.

As a junior, he also starred on the gridiron for the Lions. McFall had 44 carries for 218 rushing yards and a touchdown last season. He also played quarterback and threw for 445 yards and four touchdowns.

He is a versatile athlete who can contribute at the next level in many ways. His speed and athleticism will present challenges for opposing defenses at the next level. That is likely something that caught Alabama’s eyes with McFall’s skillset.

At this time, Texas A&M is trending to land a commitment from McFall at 93.9% likelihood, according to On3’s RPM. That is likely a result of him taking eight unofficial visits to College Station.

While it will not be easy to pry McFall away from his home state, Alabama still has plenty of time to do so.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Derrick McFall’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

235

39

20

Rivals

3

11

45

ESPN

4

162

27

10

On3 Recruiting

4

249

48

11

247 Composite

4

274

46

21

 

Vitals

Hometown

Tyler, Texas

Projected Position

Running back

Height

5-10

Weight

175

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on April 6, 2022

  • Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on June 21, 2022

Top schools

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire