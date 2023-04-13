Alabama lands in top-six for 2024 RB Derrick McFall

Running back Derrick McFall of the 2024 class released his top schools list on Monday. Alabama was one of the six programs that made the cut.

McFall plays for Tyler High School in Tyler, Texas. While playing football for the Lions, he also plays basketball and runs track. As a freshman, McFall ran a 10.91 in the 100-meter.

As a junior, he also starred on the gridiron for the Lions. McFall had 44 carries for 218 rushing yards and a touchdown last season. He also played quarterback and threw for 445 yards and four touchdowns.

He is a versatile athlete who can contribute at the next level in many ways. His speed and athleticism will present challenges for opposing defenses at the next level. That is likely something that caught Alabama’s eyes with McFall’s skillset.

At this time, Texas A&M is trending to land a commitment from McFall at 93.9% likelihood, according to On3’s RPM. That is likely a result of him taking eight unofficial visits to College Station.

While it will not be easy to pry McFall away from his home state, Alabama still has plenty of time to do so.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Derrick McFall’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 235 39 20 Rivals 3 – 11 45 ESPN 4 162 27 10 On3 Recruiting 4 249 48 11 247 Composite 4 274 46 21

Vitals

Hometown Tyler, Texas Projected Position Running back Height 5-10 Weight 175 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on April 6, 2022

Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on June 21, 2022

Top schools

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire