Alabama lands in top-seven for 2024 DB Ify Obidegwu

1
Brody Smoot
·1 min read

One particular area where Alabama has had success in recruiting is Baltimore. In particular, the Tide have excelled at landing some of the nation’s top prospects from St. Frances Academy. Alabama landed Eyabi Anoma, Chris Braswell, and Darian Dalcourt from the coveted high school.

On Monday, defensive back Ify Obidegwu listed Alabama in his top seven.

Obidegwu received an offer from Alabama in January. His primary recruiter is cornerbacks coach Travaris Robinson.

At this time, Maryland has the greatest likelihood to land Obidegwu at 30.2% likelihood, according to On3’s RPM. It looks like Saban will have to out-recruit former assistant Mike Locksley to land the Maryland native.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Ify Obidegwu’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

11

40

Rivals

4

87

4

7

ESPN

4

138

5

13

On3 Recruiting

4

182

6

15

247 Composite

4

158

6

15

 

Vitals

Hometown

Baltimore, Maryland

Projected Position

Defensive back

Height

6-1

Weight

185

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on January 24, 2023

  • No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Top schools

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire

Recommended Stories