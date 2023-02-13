Alabama lands in top-seven for 2024 DB Ify Obidegwu

One particular area where Alabama has had success in recruiting is Baltimore. In particular, the Tide have excelled at landing some of the nation’s top prospects from St. Frances Academy. Alabama landed Eyabi Anoma, Chris Braswell, and Darian Dalcourt from the coveted high school.

On Monday, defensive back Ify Obidegwu listed Alabama in his top seven.

Obidegwu received an offer from Alabama in January. His primary recruiter is cornerbacks coach Travaris Robinson.

At this time, Maryland has the greatest likelihood to land Obidegwu at 30.2% likelihood, according to On3’s RPM. It looks like Saban will have to out-recruit former assistant Mike Locksley to land the Maryland native.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Ify Obidegwu’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 11 40 Rivals 4 87 4 7 ESPN 4 138 5 13 On3 Recruiting 4 182 6 15 247 Composite 4 158 6 15

Vitals

Hometown Baltimore, Maryland Projected Position Defensive back Height 6-1 Weight 185 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on January 24, 2023

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Top schools

Twitter

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Ify Obidegwu is down to 7️⃣ Schools! The 6’2 190 CB from Baltimore, MD holds a total of 30 offers.https://t.co/YrfMkPKrDG pic.twitter.com/S2WryAjnlY — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 13, 2023

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire