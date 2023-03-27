Alabama lands in top-seven for 2024 4-Star QB Prentiss ‘Air’ Noland

Four-star quarterback Prentiss “Air” Noland of the 2024 recruiting class released his top-seven schools on Saturday. He also announced that he would be announcing his commitment on April 8.

Noland has taken two unofficial visits to Tuscaloosa. His most recent trip resulted in an official offer from the Alabama coaching staff.

Alabama has a commitment at quarterback from 2024 five-star Julian Sayin. If the Tide decide to sign two quarterbacks, the other would likely be Noland. Well, that appears to be the case at this point in time.

Noland has already proven that he can compete at a high level in the high school ranks. He led Langston Hughes High School to a Class 6A Title in Georgia last season. Noland has also been the program’s starter for the past three years.

Throughout his high school career, he has thrown for 8,024 yards and 104 touchdowns. Not to mention, he also runs track for the school.

His dual-threat capabilities could bode well in an offense that could see junior Jalen Milroe take over at the quarterback position this season. Regardless, Noland would be a huge addition to Alabama’s recruiting class.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 55 8 7 Rivals 4 232 33 11 ESPN 3 – – – On3 Recruiting 4 45 8 4 247 Composite 4 84 12 8

Vitals

Hometown Fairburn, Georgia Projected Position Quarterback Height 6-3 Weight 195 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on January 28, 2023

Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on January 28, 2023

No known future visits scheduled at this time

Top schools

Twitter

James 1:5 🙏🏾 Big Decision .. April 8th | 8:30pm 😉 pic.twitter.com/IxDIVN3nNZ — Pʀᴇɴᴛɪss Aɪʀ Nᴏʟᴀɴᴅ. (@AirNoland_) March 25, 2023

