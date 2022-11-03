Alabama lands in top four for elite 2023 DB from Florida, Damari Brown
Alabama’s coaching staff has already added commitments from four defensive backs in the 2023 recruiting class thus far in Tony Mitchell, Jahlil Hurley, Tony Mitchell, and Brayson Hubbard. However, that hasn’t stopped them from recruiting the Sunshine state and one of the best prospects, Damari Brown.
On Wednesday, Brown released his top-four schools on Twitter and the Crimson Tide was one of them. The Florida native plays at American Heritage High School, which is the same high school that former Alabama defensive back Patrick Surtain II attended. Not to mention, current Alabama defensive back Earl Little Jr. also graduated from American Heritage.
Brown is an intriguing prospect that has seen a lot of recent interest from Alabama. It appears as if the coaching staff is pushing to add at least one more defensive back.
Below, Roll Tide Wire breaks down Brown’s recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
194
45
25
Rivals
4
–
73
50
ESPN
4
111
28
11
On3 Recruiting
4
233
49
27
247 Composite
4
180
42
24
Vitals
Hometown
Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Projected Position
Cornerback
Height
6-1
Weight
180
Class
2023
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on January 31, 2022
Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on October 22, 2022
Top schools
Alabama
Florida State
Miami
