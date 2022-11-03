Alabama lands in top four for elite 2023 DB from Florida, Damari Brown

Brody Smoot
·1 min read

Alabama’s coaching staff has already added commitments from four defensive backs in the 2023 recruiting class thus far in Tony Mitchell, Jahlil Hurley, Tony Mitchell, and Brayson Hubbard. However, that hasn’t stopped them from recruiting the Sunshine state and one of the best prospects, Damari Brown.

On Wednesday, Brown released his top-four schools on Twitter and the Crimson Tide was one of them. The Florida native plays at American Heritage High School, which is the same high school that former Alabama defensive back Patrick Surtain II attended. Not to mention, current Alabama defensive back Earl Little Jr. also graduated from American Heritage.

Brown is an intriguing prospect that has seen a lot of recent interest from Alabama. It appears as if the coaching staff is pushing to add at least one more defensive back.

Below, Roll Tide Wire breaks down Brown’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

194

45

25

Rivals

4

73

50

ESPN

4

111

28

11

On3 Recruiting

4

233

49

27

247 Composite

4

180

42

24

 

Vitals

Hometown

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Projected Position

Cornerback

Height

6-1

Weight

180

Class

2023

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on January 31, 2022

  • Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on October 22, 2022

Top schools

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire

Recommended Stories