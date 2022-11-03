Alabama lands in top four for elite 2023 DB from Florida, Damari Brown

Alabama’s coaching staff has already added commitments from four defensive backs in the 2023 recruiting class thus far in Tony Mitchell, Jahlil Hurley, Tony Mitchell, and Brayson Hubbard. However, that hasn’t stopped them from recruiting the Sunshine state and one of the best prospects, Damari Brown.

On Wednesday, Brown released his top-four schools on Twitter and the Crimson Tide was one of them. The Florida native plays at American Heritage High School, which is the same high school that former Alabama defensive back Patrick Surtain II attended. Not to mention, current Alabama defensive back Earl Little Jr. also graduated from American Heritage.

Brown is an intriguing prospect that has seen a lot of recent interest from Alabama. It appears as if the coaching staff is pushing to add at least one more defensive back.

Below, Roll Tide Wire breaks down Brown’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 194 45 25 Rivals 4 – 73 50 ESPN 4 111 28 11 On3 Recruiting 4 233 49 27 247 Composite 4 180 42 24

Vitals

Hometown Fort Lauderdale, Florida Projected Position Cornerback Height 6-1 Weight 180 Class 2023

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on January 31, 2022

Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on October 22, 2022

Top schools

Alabama

Florida State

Miami

Clemson

