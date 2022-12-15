Alabama lands in top four for 2023 OL Samson Okunlola

Samson Okunlola, a 2023 offensive tackle prospect, released his top four schools on Tuesday. Surprisingly, he included Alabama as a finalist. The Massachusetts native last visited Alabama in June.

Okunlola plays offensive tackle at Thayer Academy. He also wrestled for the school in the Winter of 2022. His strength and explosiveness are something that stands out on paper. He is listed at 6-foot-5, 305 pounds. The fact that he has also received over 40 scholarship offers speaks volumes as well.

Alabama currently has five offensive linemen committed in the 2023 class. Olaus Alinen, Miles McVay, Raymond Pulido, Wilkin Formby, and RyQueze McElderry are all expected to sign with the Tide.

Although Okunlola is trending towards Miami, the Tide could be in the mix. It has not been spoken about as of late, but it could be in the works. We will have to wait and see when Okunlola makes his commitment.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Samson Okunlola’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 5 14 1 3 Rivals 5 17 1 2 ESPN 5 16 1 3 On3 Recruiting 4 73 2 8 247 Composite 5 20 1 3

Vitals

Hometown Brockton, Massachusetts Projected Position Offensive tackle Height 6-5 Weight 305 Class 2023

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on May 20, 2022

Took a visit to Alabama on June 17, 2022

Top schools

Alabama

Michigan State

Florida

Miami

