Alabama lands in top five for elite 2023 DL from Florida

Four-star 2023 defensive lineman Jordan Hall released his top-five schools. Alabama was one of the schools that were listed.

The Florida native recently took an official visit to Alabama on October 22 for the Mississippi State game.

When Hall was asked about Alabama, here is what he told On3’s, Hayes Fawcett:

“Bama is my dream school,” Hall said. “It has always been a dream of mine to be there and play at Bryant Denny. The love Bama has shown me over the past few months has grown tremendously, and coach Saban and the rest of the staff want me there. They made that very clear on my official visit.”

It appears as if there is mutual interest between the two. Hall plans to take an official visit to Ohio State on November 25. As of right now, Georgia hold the lead at 87.5% likelihood, according to On3’s RPM.

Roll Tide Wire takes a closer look at Hall’s recruiting profile below.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 52 14 7 Rivals 4 – 50 13 ESPN 4 252 56 16 On3 Recruiting 4 27 7 4 247 Composite 4 119 27 18

Vitals

Hometown Jacksonville, Florida Projected Position Defensive Line Height 6-4.5 Weight 300 Class 2023

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on March 22, 2022

Took a visit to Alabama on October 22, 2022.

Top schools

