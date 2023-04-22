Alabama lands in top-eight for 2024 IOL Casey Poe
Interior offensive lineman Casey Poe of the 2024 class listed Alabama in his top-eight schools on Thursday evening. Poe recently took an unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa on April 15.
The Texas native has been recruited by Alabama since receiving an offer from the coaching staff in November. His primary recruiter is offensive line coach Eric Wolford.
When speaking with On3’s Drew Schott, he spoke about the type of coach that Wolford is.
“His coaching style is very cool and unique. Whenever he’s in the meeting room, he’s guiding his players to find the correct answers themselves instead of just giving it to them. He’s setting them up to be extremely successful at the next level. I feel like he’s a coach that can definitely prepare me to achieve my dreams and aspirations.”
That could go a long ways in Alabama’s hopes of landing the elite offensive lineman. At this time, no offensive linemen are committed in the 2024 recruiting class. Poe would be a very valuable addition to the Tide’s recruiting class.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Casey Poe’s recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
59
23
Rivals
4
150
26
7
ESPN
4
231
40
11
On3 Recruiting
4
34
8
1
247 Composite
4
149
27
10
Vitals
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on November 26, 2022
Took an unofficial visit to Alabama April 15, 2023
Top schools
Where’s home?🤫👀
📸: @SteezoDsgn pic.twitter.com/01HDNTtFF0
— Casey Poe (@CaseyPoe2024) April 21, 2023