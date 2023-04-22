Alabama lands in top-eight for 2024 IOL Casey Poe

Interior offensive lineman Casey Poe of the 2024 class listed Alabama in his top-eight schools on Thursday evening. Poe recently took an unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa on April 15.

The Texas native has been recruited by Alabama since receiving an offer from the coaching staff in November. His primary recruiter is offensive line coach Eric Wolford.

When speaking with On3’s Drew Schott, he spoke about the type of coach that Wolford is.

“His coaching style is very cool and unique. Whenever he’s in the meeting room, he’s guiding his players to find the correct answers themselves instead of just giving it to them. He’s setting them up to be extremely successful at the next level. I feel like he’s a coach that can definitely prepare me to achieve my dreams and aspirations.”

That could go a long ways in Alabama’s hopes of landing the elite offensive lineman. At this time, no offensive linemen are committed in the 2024 recruiting class. Poe would be a very valuable addition to the Tide’s recruiting class.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 59 23 Rivals 4 150 26 7 ESPN 4 231 40 11 On3 Recruiting 4 34 8 1 247 Composite 4 149 27 10

Vitals

Hometown Lindale, Texas Projected Position Offensive line Height 6-5 Weight 280 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on November 26, 2022

Took an unofficial visit to Alabama April 15, 2023

Top schools

Twitter

