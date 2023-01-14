Alabama lands in top eight for 2024 safety Fred Gaskin III

Brody Smoot
·2 min read

Alabama was listed as a finalist to land 2024 safety Fred Gaskin III. The Florida native released his top-eight schools via Twitter recently.

Gaskin III received an offer from Alabama after attending a Nick Saban Camp back in June. He has not made a trip to Tuscaloosa since then. However, he will likely take either an unofficial or official visit before making a final decision.

When asked by On3’s Chad Simmons, here is what Gaskin III said about Alabama:

It’s their commitment to excellence. There’s a standard they hold as the best of the best, so putting them in my top schools, it’s me saying I really like what they’re doing with their program. Over the years, they’ve been the top dog for a while now. They’re known for player development and getting guys into the NFL, and also for making better men. They are doing something right with their program.

At this time, Florida is the favorite to land Gaskin III at 47.9% likelihood, according to On3’s RPM. It will be interesting to see how his recruitment unfolds down the stretch.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Fred Gaskin III’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

236

33

16

Rivals

4

94

22

8

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

3

57

44

247 Composite

4

228

37

19

 

Vitals

Hometown

Ocala, Florida

Projected Position

Safety

Height

5-10

Weight

180

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on June 25, 2022

  • No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Top schools

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire

