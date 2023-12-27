Alabama lands in top 9 for elite, 2025 CB Jaboree Antoine

The Alabama coaching staff tends to do a good job recruiting the state of Louisiana. It is a state that has been good to the Crimson Tide over the years.

On Christmas morning, 2025 cornerback Jaboree Antoine released his top school’s list. Among the programs listed was Alabama.

Antoine received an offer from Alabama in May and has remained in contact with the coaching staff since then.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound cornerback is one of the premier players in the ’25 recruiting class. He has played both ways at the high school level. His versatility has translated well on both sides of the ball.

Interestingly enough, Antoine plays for Westgate High School (La.) which is the same school that Alabama tight end Danny Lewis Jr. once played for.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Jaboree Antoine’s recruiting profile.

Film

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 127 3 19 Rivals 4 83 2 10 ESPN 4 43 2 6 On3 Recruiting 4 19 2 3 247 Composite 4 51 2 8

Vitals

Hometown New Iberia, Louisiana Projected Position Cornerback Height 6-1 Weight 170 Class 2025

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on May 5, 2023

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Top schools

Social media

