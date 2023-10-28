Alabama lands in top 9 for 2025 TE Eli Owens

There are seven commitments in Alabama’s 2025 recruiting class. A player that Alabama is currently targeting to join that class is 2025 tight end Eli Owens. Owens recently released his top schools list. Among those listed was the Crimson Tide.

Owens plays for Alcoa High School in Alcoa, Tennessee. During his junior season, Owens hauled in 33 receptions for 385 yards and five touchdowns.

He can run block and catch passes at the tight end position. At the next level, he will likely be used as an in-line tight end. Ultimately, he would likely be used similarly to Alabama tight end CJ Dippre.

Owens has taken one unofficial visit to Alabama at this point in time. It will be interesting to see if he makes it to campus for a game this season or decides to wait until the spring to visit.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Eli Owens’ recruiting profile.

Film

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 11 16 Rivals 4 186 9 5 ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 3 – 10 24 247 Composite 4 323 11 17

Vitals

Hometown Alcoa, Tennessee Projected Position Tight end Height 6-2 Weight 230 Class 2025

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on January 28, 2023

Attended camp on June 7

Top schools

Social media

