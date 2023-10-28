Alabama lands in top 9 for 2025 TE Eli Owens
There are seven commitments in Alabama’s 2025 recruiting class. A player that Alabama is currently targeting to join that class is 2025 tight end Eli Owens. Owens recently released his top schools list. Among those listed was the Crimson Tide.
Owens plays for Alcoa High School in Alcoa, Tennessee. During his junior season, Owens hauled in 33 receptions for 385 yards and five touchdowns.
He can run block and catch passes at the tight end position. At the next level, he will likely be used as an in-line tight end. Ultimately, he would likely be used similarly to Alabama tight end CJ Dippre.
Owens has taken one unofficial visit to Alabama at this point in time. It will be interesting to see if he makes it to campus for a game this season or decides to wait until the spring to visit.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Eli Owens’ recruiting profile.
Film
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
11
16
Rivals
4
186
9
5
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
3
–
10
24
247 Composite
4
323
11
17
Vitals
Hometown
Alcoa, Tennessee
Projected Position
Tight end
Height
6-2
230
Class
2025
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on January 28, 2023
Attended camp on June 7
Top schools
Alabama
Cincinnati
USF
Social media
Top 9️⃣ @NCEC_Recruiting @NatlPlaymkrsAca @alcoafootball pic.twitter.com/R0dzj6fwsc
— Eli Owens (@Eli_Owens19) October 27, 2023