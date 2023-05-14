Alabama lands in top 9 for 2024 IOL William Satterwhite
The Alabama coaching staff has been pushing to land elite offensive lineman in the 2024 recruiting class. One of the lineman that has showed extended interest in the Crimson Tide is Ohio native and interior offensive lineman William Satterwhite.
Satterwhite took an unofficial visit to Alabama in April and is scheduled to take an official visit at the end of June. In an interview with On3’s Chad Simmons, Satterwhite said that his top two schools heading into the spring were Penn State and Alabama.
He also has just one official visit scheduled at this time and that will be to Tuscaloosa. That is a good sign for the Crimson Tide moving forward.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down William Satterwhite’s recruiting profile.
Film
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
–
9
15
Rivals
4
93
3
4
ESPN
4
127
5
5
On3 Recruiting
4
288
10
19
247 Composite
4
165
6
11
Vitals
Hometown
Akron, Ohio
Projected Position
Interior offensive lineman
Height
6-3
290
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on January 25, 2023
Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on April 10, 2023
Top schools
Alabama
Cincinnati
I’m down to my Top 9 schools @Vol_Football @ClemsonFB @GeorgiaFootball @AlabamaFTBL @PennStateFball @AuburnFootball @GoBearcatsFB @MSU_Football @UMichFootball
Thank you to all the other schools who gave me an opportunity and chance to come and play for their program. pic.twitter.com/RhgZuAKRoD
— William Satterwhite (@WilliamSatt50) May 11, 2023