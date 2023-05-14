Alabama lands in top 9 for 2024 IOL William Satterwhite

The Alabama coaching staff has been pushing to land elite offensive lineman in the 2024 recruiting class. One of the lineman that has showed extended interest in the Crimson Tide is Ohio native and interior offensive lineman William Satterwhite.

Satterwhite took an unofficial visit to Alabama in April and is scheduled to take an official visit at the end of June. In an interview with On3’s Chad Simmons, Satterwhite said that his top two schools heading into the spring were Penn State and Alabama.

He also has just one official visit scheduled at this time and that will be to Tuscaloosa. That is a good sign for the Crimson Tide moving forward.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down William Satterwhite’s recruiting profile.

Film

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 – 9 15 Rivals 4 93 3 4 ESPN 4 127 5 5 On3 Recruiting 4 288 10 19 247 Composite 4 165 6 11

Vitals

Hometown Akron, Ohio Projected Position Interior offensive lineman Height 6-3 Weight 290 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on January 25, 2023

Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on April 10, 2023

Top schools

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire