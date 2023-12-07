Alabama lands in top 8 for 2025 QB Quentin Murphy

The one position that Alabama seems to have consistent success recruiting is quarterback. Over the years, the Crimson Tide have landed star-studded quarterbacks from multiple different areas of the country. Now, Alabama is in pursuit of Arkansas native and 2025 quarterback Quentin Murphy.

On Thursday morning, Murphy released his top schools list. One of the programs that made it was Alabama. Murphy is considered to be a dual-threat quarterback.

During his junior season at Joe T. Robinson High School, Murphy passed for 892 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also had 85 carries for 697 yards and six touchdowns.

There is the possibility that Murphy plays quarterback or another skilled position at the next level. That will be something to continue to monitor as his high school recruitment ensues.

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 4 41 Rivals 4 – – 20 ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 3 – 2 29 247 Composite 3 405 4 26

Hometown Little Rock, Arkansas Projected Position Quarterback Height 6-1 Weight 205 Class 2025

Landed an offer from Alabama on Jan. 2, 2023

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Alabama

Arkansas

Florida State

Georgia

Louisville

Michigan State

Mississippi State

Tennessee

