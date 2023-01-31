Alabama lands in top 8 for 2024 4-star WR Bredell Richardson
Alabama’s coaching staff has had a history of landing some of the nation’s top wide receiver prospects. Several in the past that have come from Florida including Jerry Jeudy, Amari Cooper, and Ja’Corey Brooks. On Saturday, 2024 four-star Bredell Richardson listed Alabama in his top-eight schools.
Richardson plays for Carrollwood Day in Tampa, Florida. As a junior, he hauled in 21 receptions for 405 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
Richardson flashes great top-end speed and does a good job of creating separation at the top of his routes.
At this time, Richardson is favored to land at Notre Dame. According to On3’s RPM, he is trending toward the Fighting Irish at a 70.8% likelihood.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
116
23
25
Rivals
4
44
12
9
ESPN
4
201
32
29
On3 Recruiting
4
264
34
36
247 Composite
4
177
20
22
Vitals
Hometown
Tampa, Florida
Projected Position
Wide receiver
Height
6-1
Weight
185
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on February 4, 2022
No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.
Top schools
BREAKING: Four-Star WR Bredell Richardson is down to 8️⃣ Schools!
The 6’1 190 WR from Tampa, FL is ranked as a Top 130 Player in the ‘24 Classhttps://t.co/95deMB73UN pic.twitter.com/FE9Ln9ngpa
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 29, 2023