Alabama lands in top 8 for 2024 4-star WR Bredell Richardson

Alabama’s coaching staff has had a history of landing some of the nation’s top wide receiver prospects. Several in the past that have come from Florida including Jerry Jeudy, Amari Cooper, and Ja’Corey Brooks. On Saturday, 2024 four-star Bredell Richardson listed Alabama in his top-eight schools.

Richardson plays for Carrollwood Day in Tampa, Florida. As a junior, he hauled in 21 receptions for 405 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Richardson flashes great top-end speed and does a good job of creating separation at the top of his routes.

At this time, Richardson is favored to land at Notre Dame. According to On3’s RPM, he is trending toward the Fighting Irish at a 70.8% likelihood.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

116

23

25

Rivals

4

44

12

9

ESPN

4

201

32

29

On3 Recruiting

4

264

34

36

247 Composite

4

177

20

22

 

Vitals

Hometown

Tampa, Florida

Projected Position

Wide receiver

Height

6-1

Weight

185

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on February 4, 2022

  • No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Top schools

