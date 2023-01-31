Alabama lands in top 8 for 2024 4-star WR Bredell Richardson

Alabama’s coaching staff has had a history of landing some of the nation’s top wide receiver prospects. Several in the past that have come from Florida including Jerry Jeudy, Amari Cooper, and Ja’Corey Brooks. On Saturday, 2024 four-star Bredell Richardson listed Alabama in his top-eight schools.

Richardson plays for Carrollwood Day in Tampa, Florida. As a junior, he hauled in 21 receptions for 405 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Richardson flashes great top-end speed and does a good job of creating separation at the top of his routes.

At this time, Richardson is favored to land at Notre Dame. According to On3’s RPM, he is trending toward the Fighting Irish at a 70.8% likelihood.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 116 23 25 Rivals 4 44 12 9 ESPN 4 201 32 29 On3 Recruiting 4 264 34 36 247 Composite 4 177 20 22

Vitals

Hometown Tampa, Florida Projected Position Wide receiver Height 6-1 Weight 185 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on February 4, 2022

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Top schools

Twitter

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Bredell Richardson is down to 8️⃣ Schools! The 6’1 190 WR from Tampa, FL is ranked as a Top 130 Player in the ‘24 Classhttps://t.co/95deMB73UN pic.twitter.com/FE9Ln9ngpa — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 29, 2023

