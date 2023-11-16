Alabama lands in top 7 for elite, 2025 QB Bryce Underwood

One of the nation’s top quarterback prospects in the 2025 recruiting class narrowed his list of finalists down to seven schools recently. That quarterback is Belleville High School’s Bryce Underwood.

Not only is Underwood one of the top-ranked, signal-callers in the country, but he is also ranked as a five-star prospect by all recruiting outlets. As a junior, Underwood has passed for 2,051 yards, 26 touchdowns, and one interception. His consistency certainly stands out on paper.

While Alabama has hosted Underwood for just one unofficial visit, the Crimson Tide has remained in contact with him.

Several other quarterbacks that Alabama is recruiting in the ’25 recruiting class are five-star George MacIntyre and four-star K.J. Lacey. Lacey is currently committed to Texas.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Bryce Underwood’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 5 4 1 1 Rivals 5 3 1 1 ESPN 5 1 1 1 On3 Recruiting 5 1 1 1 247 Composite 5 2 1 1

Vitals

Hometown Belleville, Michigan Projected Position Quarterback Height 6-3 Weight 210 Class 2025

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on May 12, 2023

Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on June 24, 2023

Top schools

Social media

BREAKING: Five-Star Plus+ QB Bryce Underwood tells me he’s down to 7️⃣ Schools! The 6’4 215 QB from Belleville, MI is ranked as the No. 1 Recruit in the 2025 Class Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/VxdgXAD6Ku pic.twitter.com/Ygn8MNiyn9 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 7, 2023

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire