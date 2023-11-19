Alabama lands in top 7 for elite, 2024 OT Jordan Seaton

One of the nation’s top offensive tackles in the 2024 recruiting class is Jordan Seaton. On Friday, Seaton narrowed his list of finalists down to seven schools. One of the programs that made the cut was Alabama.

Seaton is a native of Washington, DC but spent his senior season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. There, he plays alongside 2025 running back and Alabama commit Anthony “Turbo” Rogers.

With Seaton considering the Crimson Tide as a possible destination for him in the near future, the two could once again pair up at the college level.

Seaton is Alabama’s top target on offense and likely is for other finalists as well. At 6-foot-5 and 287 pounds, Seaton has the potential to play either guard or tackle at the college level. He finishes blocks extremely well whether it be a run block or a pass block. The combination of his size and long arms allow him to overmatch his opponents on a weekly basis.

Alabama has been in a good position since Seaton took an official visit to Tuscaloosa over the summer. Other schools are vying for Seaton’s commitment. In the end, it seems like the four schools to watch will be Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, and Tennessee.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Jordan Seaton’s recruiting profile.

Film

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 5 30 5 2 Rivals 5 25 8 1 ESPN 5 19 5 1 On3 Recruiting 5 7 3 1 247 Composite 5 16 4 1

Vitals

Hometown Washington, DC Projected Position Offensive tackle Height 6-5 Weight 287 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on Oct. 29, 2022

Seaton has taken both unofficial and official visits to Tuscaloosa.

Top schools

Social media

BREAKING: Five-Star OT Jordan Seaton tells me he’s down to 7️⃣ Schools! The 6’6 290 OT from Washington DC is ranked as the No. 1 OT in the ‘24 Class Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/tJNhBqBO53 pic.twitter.com/c6ViLLKcKa — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 18, 2023

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire