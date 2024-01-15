Alabama lands in top 6 for 2025 3-star WR Edward Coleman

Alabama could be in a prime position to land a pass-catcher from the Peach State. Recently, 2025 three-star wide receiver Edward Coleman released his top schools list. Alabama made the cut among others.

Coleman plays for Calvary Day School in Savannah, Georgia. As a junior, Coleman had 29 receptions for 340 yards and two touchdowns. He was a key piece of the Cavaliers’ offense alongside 2025 four-star wide receiver Thomas Blackshear.

With Alabama losing two wide receiver commits in the course of a few days, Coleman seems like a vital option moving forward. He has made a trip to Tuscaloosa for an unofficial visit and seems to like what he has seen from the Crimson Tide.

Film

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 43 60 Rivals 3 – 57 – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting – – – – 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Savannah, Georgia Projected Position Wide receiver Height 5-11 Weight 180 Class 2025

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on Sept. 21, 2023

Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on Oct. 14, 2023

Top schools

Alabama

Florida State

Georgia

Ohio State

South Carolina

Tennessee

Social media

2025 3-star WR Edward “Doopah” Coleman (@Doopah1) released his top schools list on Wednesday morning. Coleman, a Georgia native, listed Alabama as one of six finalists. Other schools that made the cut are Georgia, Florida State, Ohio State, South Carolina, and Tennessee.… pic.twitter.com/dDpoU0P28V — Brody Smoot (@BrodySmoot) January 10, 2024

