Alabama lands in top 6 for 2025 3-star WR Edward Coleman
Alabama could be in a prime position to land a pass-catcher from the Peach State. Recently, 2025 three-star wide receiver Edward Coleman released his top schools list. Alabama made the cut among others.
Coleman plays for Calvary Day School in Savannah, Georgia. As a junior, Coleman had 29 receptions for 340 yards and two touchdowns. He was a key piece of the Cavaliers’ offense alongside 2025 four-star wide receiver Thomas Blackshear.
With Alabama losing two wide receiver commits in the course of a few days, Coleman seems like a vital option moving forward. He has made a trip to Tuscaloosa for an unofficial visit and seems to like what he has seen from the Crimson Tide.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Edward Coleman’s recruiting profile.
Film
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
43
60
Rivals
3
–
57
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
–
–
–
–
247 Composite
–
–
–
–
Vitals
Hometown
Savannah, Georgia
Projected Position
Wide receiver
Height
5-11
Weight
180
Class
2025
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on Sept. 21, 2023
Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on Oct. 14, 2023
Top schools
Alabama
Florida State
South Carolina
Social media
2025 3-star WR Edward “Doopah” Coleman (@Doopah1) released his top schools list on Wednesday morning.
Coleman, a Georgia native, listed Alabama as one of six finalists. Other schools that made the cut are Georgia, Florida State, Ohio State, South Carolina, and Tennessee.… pic.twitter.com/dDpoU0P28V
— Brody Smoot (@BrodySmoot) January 10, 2024