Alabama lands in top 6 for 2025 3-star WR Edward Coleman

Brody Smoot
·1 min read

Alabama could be in a prime position to land a pass-catcher from the Peach State. Recently, 2025 three-star wide receiver Edward Coleman released his top schools list. Alabama made the cut among others.

Coleman plays for Calvary Day School in Savannah, Georgia. As a junior, Coleman had 29 receptions for 340 yards and two touchdowns. He was a key piece of the Cavaliers’ offense alongside 2025 four-star wide receiver Thomas Blackshear.

With Alabama losing two wide receiver commits in the course of a few days, Coleman seems like a vital option moving forward. He has made a trip to Tuscaloosa for an unofficial visit and seems to like what he has seen from the Crimson Tide.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Edward Coleman’s recruiting profile.

Film

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

43

60

Rivals

3

57

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

247 Composite

 

Vitals

Hometown

Savannah, Georgia

Projected Position

Wide receiver

Height

5-11

Weight

180

Class

2025

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on Sept. 21, 2023

  • Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on Oct. 14, 2023

Top schools

Social media

 

