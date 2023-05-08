Alabama lands in top 6 for 2024 4-Star safety Jordan Pride

Safety Jordan Pride of the 2024 class released his top-six schools on Sunday and included Alabama as a finalist.

Pride plays for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. In the past, Alabama has landed several elite prospects from IMG Academy. JC Latham, Tyler Booker, Ja’Corey Brooks, and Jihaad Campbell each played for the Ascenders and are currently at Alabama.

With Pride transferring there from his former high school, Blountstown High School, he will be able to compete against some of the best high school recruits in the country.

One way that the Alabama coaches like to evaluate is by assessing how recruiting targets stack up against the elite competition.

Pride will be no stranger to the competition as the entire state of Florida produces an abundance of talent each and every year. Pride has the ability to play as a cornerback or safety. It will be interesting to see which one he plays as a senior.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Jordan Pride’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 96 18 6 Rivals 4 154 28 13 ESPN 4 68 11 3 On3 Recruiting 4 162 24 15 247 Composite 4 84 13 6

Vitals

Hometown Blountstown, Florida Projected Position Safety Height 6-1.5 Weight 175 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on June 6, 2022

Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on June 4, 2022

Top schools

Twitter

BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Jordan Pride is down to 6️⃣ Schools! The 6’2 175 S from Blountstown, FL was formerly Committed to Florida State. Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/bSRXpmk6IN pic.twitter.com/WFMBJG8fX8 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 8, 2023

