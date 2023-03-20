Alabama lands in top-6 for 2024 OT Weston Davis

Offensive tackle Weston Davis, of the 2024 recruiting class, listed Alabama in his top six on Sunday evening.

Davis plays for Beaumont United High School in Beaumont, Texas. Along with playing on the gridiron, he also is a part of the Timberwolves basketball team.

His athleticism and versatility is relatively rare for someone that is 6-foot-4, 285 pounds.

According to On3’s RPM, Alabama is the favorite to land Davis’ commitment at 66.8% likelihood.

The Texas native has already announced his plans to visit Alabama on June 16. That will be Davis’ first trip to Tuscaloosa since receiving an offer from the Tide in early February.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 – – – – Rivals 4 140 23 9 ESPN 3 – – – On3 Recruiting 4 54 12 6 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Beaumont, Texas Projected Position Offensive tackle Height 6-4 Weight 285 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on February 1, 2023

Top schools

Alabama

Texas A&M

Oklahoma State

LSU

Oklahoma

TCU

#AGTG“Top 6” where is home? My recruitment is 110% still open‼️ pic.twitter.com/mkO49V3XaZ — weston Davis (@WestonDavis_75) March 20, 2023

