Alabama lands in top-6 for 2024 OT Weston Davis
Offensive tackle Weston Davis, of the 2024 recruiting class, listed Alabama in his top six on Sunday evening.
Davis plays for Beaumont United High School in Beaumont, Texas. Along with playing on the gridiron, he also is a part of the Timberwolves basketball team.
His athleticism and versatility is relatively rare for someone that is 6-foot-4, 285 pounds.
According to On3’s RPM, Alabama is the favorite to land Davis’ commitment at 66.8% likelihood.
The Texas native has already announced his plans to visit Alabama on June 16. That will be Davis’ first trip to Tuscaloosa since receiving an offer from the Tide in early February.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Weston Davis’ recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
–
–
–
–
Rivals
4
140
23
9
ESPN
3
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
4
54
12
6
247 Composite
–
–
–
–
Vitals
Hometown
Beaumont, Texas
Projected Position
Offensive tackle
Height
6-4
Weight
285
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on February 1, 2023
No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.
Top schools
#AGTG“Top 6” where is home? My recruitment is 110% still open‼️ pic.twitter.com/mkO49V3XaZ
— weston Davis (@WestonDavis_75) March 20, 2023