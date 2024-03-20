Alabama lands top 50 recruit Darrell Johnson

It's one thing to root for a program from afar, it's another to have the chance to play for said school.

It became reality for elite class of 2025 defensive recruit Darrell Johnson, and on Wednesday evening, he bridged the gap from fan to football player with a verbal commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

"'Bama has always been my dream school since I was little," he told Rivals. "But when I really knew it was when I went to their spring practice. I caught the vibe. The coaches were on me, talking to me and telling me how they want me to commit.

"After, I caught the vibe, told my mom and everything that I'm ready to be a 'Bama commit."

Johnson ultimately picked UA over Florida State, Texas A&M and others. He admits there was a strong chance he would have been on board for the program under Nick Saban even earlier, but the new staff under Kalen DeBoer showed him plenty while on campus earlier this month.

"I went up there to see if it was still gonna be the same -- and it was still the same," Johnson said. "They haven't missed a beat at all, 'Bama is still gonna be 'Bama.

"The players are still getting after it, they're going hard, nobody's walking around...so I knew I was good."

Defensive coordinator Kane Wommack and fellow assistants Colin Hitschler have been able to build a relationship with the newest commitment since visiting Johnson at Eastman (Ga.) Dodge County High School earlier this year. The junior has also built up some time with DeBoer as the group sorts out where the hybrid may play in college.

"They were telling me I can play linebacker or start off on the back end," he said. "It's early since I can play all over the field.

"I'll come in after December, early-enroll and learn a lot."

The four-star has several visits in mind following the spring, but it won't be easy to cut into the Crimson Tide edge following the midweek commitment. The Peach State native has a message for the program's fan base.

"We're still gonna be 'Bama, we're still gonna be good,: Johnson said. "The natty is coming home..."



