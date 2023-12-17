Alabama lands in top 5 for 2025 5-star safety Faheem Delane

One of the nation’s top safety prospects for the 2025 recruiting class is Our Lady of Good Counsel’s Faheem Delane. Delane listed Alabama as one of five finalists to land his commitment.

Delane has taken two trips to Tuscaloosa since receiving an offer from the Crimson Tide in May of 2022.

The Maryland native is the younger brother of Virginia Tech defensive back Mansoor Delane.

Andrew Ivins of 247Sports compared Delane to former five-star and current Georgia safety Joenel Aguero. His scouting report reads as follows:

“An aggressive back-seven defender that can cover the pass, defend the run, and get home on the blitz. Owns a college-ready frame having measured roughly 6-foot-2.5, 200 pounds summer before junior season. Quick to trigger and tends to play with tons of confidence. Has been utilized primarily as a box safety and a slot corner at the prep level and found plenty of success in both roles. Physical more times than not and always looking to deliver a blow. Serviceable in man-to-man situations and held his own at Under Armour’s Future annual event, producing a pair of takeaways. However, can lose track of wide receivers in the deeper third and lacks the foot speed to recover. Should be viewed as a potential impact player in the secondary for a Power Five program that can do a little bit of everything. Likely to find the most success in a defensive scheme that has him forward-facing and constantly puts him in position to make plays. Has what it takes to get on the field sooner rather than later like his brother, who starred as a freshman at Virginia Tech.”

It will be interesting to see which program Delane commits to. His decision will likely be made in the near future.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Faheem Delane’s recruiting profile.

Film

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 16 1 1 Rivals 4 15 1 3 ESPN 4 49 2 6 On3 Recruiting 4 106 2 10 247 Composite 5 24 1 1

Vitals

Hometown Olney, Maryland Projected Position Safety Height 6-1.5 Weight 200 Class 2025

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama May 9, 2022

Delane has taken two unofficial visits to Alabama at this time.

Top schools

Alabama

LSU

Ohio State

Tennessee

Virginia Tech

Social media

Grateful for where God has brought me in life ! pic.twitter.com/td4i3FY3hx — Faheem Delane (@faheemdelane) December 15, 2023

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire