Alabama lands in top 5 for 2024 OT Favour Edwin

It is unusual for Alabama to recruit international players. However, Alabama has already landed one international prospect in this recruiting cycle. That is 2024 three-star linebacker Justin Okoronkwo. Another prospect that the Alabama coaching staff has its eyes on is 2024 offensive tackle and Nigerian native Favour Edwin. Recently, Edwin released his top schools list. Alabama was one of the five finalists.

Edwin plays for Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy in McDonough, Georgia. It is his first year playing organized, high school football.

The Alabama coaching staff has been recruiting Edwin since the summer. He has been to Tuscaloosa multiple times already. It will be interesting to see if the coaching staff gives Edwin the green light to commit before early national signing day.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Favour Edwin’s recruiting profile.

Film

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 69 55 Rivals 3 – 59 53 ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 3 – 87 55 247 Composite 3 792 93 60

Vitals

Hometown McDonough, Georgia Projected Position Offensive tackle Height 6-8 Weight 290 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on July 9, 2023

Edwin has taken three unofficial visits to Alabama at this point in time.

Top schools

Social media

