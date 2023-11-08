Alabama lands in top 5 for 2024 PG Travis Perry
Following his official visit to Alabama this past weekend, 2024 point guard Travis Perry has announced his top five schools as well as a decision date. Alabama was named as a finalist and Perry will announce his commitment on Sunday, Nov. 12th.
Perry plays for Lyon County High School in Eddyville, Kentucky. As a junior, Perry reportedly became the 37th player in Kentucky high school basketball history to surpass 4,000 career points. He also set a record for most three-pointers with 464 made shots from beyond the arc.
While Alabama just entered the mix to land the sharpshooter, there is still some optimism on Alabama’s side. Perry released his top schools and a commitment date soon after a trip to Tuscaloosa has to be a good sign. Regardless if he chooses to commit elsewhere, Alabama will likely continue to push for the Kentucky native.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Travis Perry’s recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
70
1
6
Rivals
4
92
–
17
ESPN
4
84
1
19
On3 Recruiting
3
120
1
13
247 Composite
4
76
1
6
Vitals
Hometown
Eddyville, Kentucky
Projected Position
Point guard
Height
6-2
170
Class
2024
Recruiting
Perry has not received an offer from Alabama at this time.
Took an official visit to Alabama on Nov. 3, 2023
Top schools
Alabama
Cincinnati
Kentucky
Western Kentucky
Social media
NEWS: 2024 four-star PG Travis Perry tells me he’s down to five schools and will announce his college decision on Sunday, Nov. 12th at 2:00 PM CT.
Story: https://t.co/z6WGlXnme4 pic.twitter.com/G6rlRkgcIV
— Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) November 6, 2023