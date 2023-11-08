Alabama lands in top 5 for 2024 PG Travis Perry

Following his official visit to Alabama this past weekend, 2024 point guard Travis Perry has announced his top five schools as well as a decision date. Alabama was named as a finalist and Perry will announce his commitment on Sunday, Nov. 12th.

Perry plays for Lyon County High School in Eddyville, Kentucky. As a junior, Perry reportedly became the 37th player in Kentucky high school basketball history to surpass 4,000 career points. He also set a record for most three-pointers with 464 made shots from beyond the arc.

While Alabama just entered the mix to land the sharpshooter, there is still some optimism on Alabama’s side. Perry released his top schools and a commitment date soon after a trip to Tuscaloosa has to be a good sign. Regardless if he chooses to commit elsewhere, Alabama will likely continue to push for the Kentucky native.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Travis Perry’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 70 1 6 Rivals 4 92 – 17 ESPN 4 84 1 19 On3 Recruiting 3 120 1 13 247 Composite 4 76 1 6

Vitals

Hometown Eddyville, Kentucky Projected Position Point guard Height 6-2 Weight 170 Class 2024

Recruiting

Perry has not received an offer from Alabama at this time.

Took an official visit to Alabama on Nov. 3, 2023

Top schools

Alabama

Cincinnati

Ole Miss

Kentucky

Western Kentucky

Social media

NEWS: 2024 four-star PG Travis Perry tells me he’s down to five schools and will announce his college decision on Sunday, Nov. 12th at 2:00 PM CT. Story: https://t.co/z6WGlXnme4 pic.twitter.com/G6rlRkgcIV — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) November 6, 2023

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire