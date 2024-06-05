Alabama lands in top 4 for 2025 3-star safety Rylon Dillard-Allen

2025 three-star safety Rylon Dillard-Allen narrowed his list of finalists down to four schools. Alabama was listed as a finalist for the Arizona native. Along with Alabama, Dillard-Allen listed Texas A&M Aggies, UCLA Bruins, and Washington Huskies as finalists to land his commitment.

Dillard-Allen landed an offer from Alabama in May. Kalen DeBoer previously recruited him during his time at Washington. Now, Dillard-Allen has become a priority target for the Crimson Tide coaching staff.

Dillard-Allen plays for Mountain Pointe High School in Phoenix, Arizona. He is listed at 5-foot-11 and 165 pounds. Given his size, there is a possibility that Dillard-Allen converts to being a full-time cornerback at the college level. For now, he is being listed as a safety, however.

Dillard-Allen will make his first trip to Tuscaloosa for an official visit on June 7. He is likely to return for an unofficial visit in the fall. Alabama likes where they stand, so it will be interesting to see how this weekend goes.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire