Alabama lands in top 4 for 2024 5-star PF Asa Newell

The Alabama basketball program has gained traction on the recruiting trail in recent years. The Crimson Tide have made a strong case to be one of the premier programs in the country. Thus, future recruits have taken notice.

One of those is 2024 five-star power forward Asa Newell. The Florida native listed Alabama as one of four finalists to land his commitment. Newell made the announcement on Wednesday via X; formerly known as Twitter.

Newell’s older brother, Jaden, is currently a small forward at Georgia. The Bulldogs are viewed by many as the frontrunner to land Newell’s commitment.

Alabama has covered some ground in Newell’s recruitment after hosting him for an official visit in early August. The Crimson Tide coaching staff has remained in close contact with Newell and would love for him to join the ’24 recruiting class. At 6-foot-8 and 210 pounds, Newell can play multiple positions and roles in Alabama’s offensive system.

Newell has not scheduled a commitment date or any additional visits. There is a strong chance that Newell will announce his commitment before the start of his senior season.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Asa Newell’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 5 13 3 2 Rivals 5 10 – 4 ESPN 5 11 1 2 On3 Recruiting 5 8 2 1 247 Composite 5 8 2 2

Vitals

Hometown Montverde, Florida Projected Position Power forward Height 6-9 Weight 205 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on December 23, 2021

Took an official visit to Alabama on Aug. 1, 2023

Top schools

Alabama

Georgia

Gonzaga

Texas

Social media

NEWS: 2024 five-star forward Asa Newell tells me he’s down to four schools. The 6-9 prospect is a Top-10 recruit nationally. Story: https://t.co/i5vEnwtrdD pic.twitter.com/rabYnHqBQ9 — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) September 20, 2023

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire