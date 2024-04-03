Alabama lands in top 3 for elite, 2025 4-star WR Quanell X Farrakhan Jr.

The Alabama football program has already gotten off to a hot start in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Thus far, the Crimson Tide have landed eight commitments. With plenty more to come, Alabama received some good news on Sunday afternoon. Recently, four-star wide receiver Quanell X Farrakhan Jr. listed Alabama in his top three alongside the Texas A&M Aggies and Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Farrakhan Jr. took an unofficial visit to Alabama several weekends ago. He has been on the Crimson Tide’s radar since the new coaching staff was put in place. The Texas native is highly-regarded and rightfully so. During his junior season, Farrakhan Jr. reeled in 52 receptions for 820 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Alabama is right in the thick of things to land Farrakhan Jr. It would not come as much of a surprise to see Farrkhan Jr. end up in Alabama’s 2025 recruiting class. There is certainly mutual interest between him and the Alabama coaching staff.

NEWS: Four-Star WR Quanell Farrakhan Jr. is down to 3️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’2 185 WR from Spring, TX is ranked as a Top 10 WR in Texas (per On3) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/gDLbxhzajN pic.twitter.com/a6hAlKj7tA — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 31, 2024

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire