Alabama lands in top 3 for elite, 2024 SF Derrion Reid

Brody Smoot
·1 min read

The Alabama men’s basketball team received its first commitment of the 2024 recruiting class from five-star power forward Aiden Sherrell. The Prolific Prep standout announced his commitment to Alabama on Sept. 26. Recently, Sherrell’s teammate, 2024 small forward Derrion Reid, revealed his top three schools. Alabama was one of the schools that made the cut.

Reid is originally from Grovetown, Georgia. Prior to the start of his senior season, Reid chose to transfer to Prolific Prep in Napa, California. Much like Sherrell, Reid has also been a priority target for the Alabama coaching staff.

He is listed at 6-foot-7 and 200 pounds. His skill set and frame give him the option to play the two, three, and four positions at the college level. Reid is one of the more versatile forwards in the 2024 recruiting class. That is one thing that has drawn the Alabama coaching staff to him.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Derrion Reid’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

5

17

1

3

Rivals

5

17

7

ESPN

5

9

2

5

On3 Recruiting

4

18

3

6

247 Composite

5

16

2

4

 

Vitals

Hometown

Grovetown, Georgia

Projected Position

Small forward

Height

6-7

Weight

200

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on June 17, 2022

  • Taking an official visit to Alabama from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2023

Top schools

Social media

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire