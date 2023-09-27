Alabama lands in top 3 for elite, 2024 SF Derrion Reid

The Alabama men’s basketball team received its first commitment of the 2024 recruiting class from five-star power forward Aiden Sherrell. The Prolific Prep standout announced his commitment to Alabama on Sept. 26. Recently, Sherrell’s teammate, 2024 small forward Derrion Reid, revealed his top three schools. Alabama was one of the schools that made the cut.

Reid is originally from Grovetown, Georgia. Prior to the start of his senior season, Reid chose to transfer to Prolific Prep in Napa, California. Much like Sherrell, Reid has also been a priority target for the Alabama coaching staff.

He is listed at 6-foot-7 and 200 pounds. His skill set and frame give him the option to play the two, three, and four positions at the college level. Reid is one of the more versatile forwards in the 2024 recruiting class. That is one thing that has drawn the Alabama coaching staff to him.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Derrion Reid’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 5 17 1 3 Rivals 5 17 – 7 ESPN 5 9 2 5 On3 Recruiting 4 18 3 6 247 Composite 5 16 2 4

Vitals

Hometown Grovetown, Georgia Projected Position Small forward Height 6-7 Weight 200 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on June 17, 2022

Taking an official visit to Alabama from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2023

Top schools

Alabama

Florida State

Georgia

Social media

NEWS: 2024 five-star Derrion Reid tells me he’s down to three schools. The 6-8 Small Forward breaks down his finalists: https://t.co/2Ea9NSejJd pic.twitter.com/BhnaFqh2vz — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) September 25, 2023

